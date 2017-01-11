Now Hiring Part-time

SCHOOL BUS DRIVERS

No experience necessary, we train!

At First Student, our Bus Drivers are an integral part of the communities they serve.

They are committed to safety, customer service and have genuine, caring attitudes

for children. We are your friends, family, and neighbors! Currently we have driver

opportunities at our Cranston, Portsmouth, Warren, Lincoln, Pawtucket, Coventry,

Warwick, West Warwick, Jamestown, Johnston, Providence & Tiverton locations.

First Student proudly offers:

•Competitive Hourly Wages

•Paid Training leading to a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL)

•Eligible for unemployment during school vacations and summer months

Please apply on-line at:

Apply.FirstGroupCareers.com or Call: 401-245-1100 Ext. 5

To qualify, you must be at least 21 years of age, possess a valid driver’s

license, a safe driving record and be able to pass a background check and drug test.

Equal Opportunity Employer