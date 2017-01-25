Greystone is a leading Tier II manufacturer for the

automotive, medical, defense and aerospace industries

with three operating facilities on the east coast.

We have grown from a single plating operation founded

in 1932 to a multi-location company providing precision machining

and plating services to major manufacturers worldwide.

EXPERIENCED MACHINISTS ALL SHIFTS

• Multi-spindle screw machines.

• Multi-spindle CNC machines.

• Hydromat rotary transfer machines.

• OD Grinders.

MATERIAL HANDLER 1ST SHIFT

• Loads, unloads and moves materials within or near the plant, yard or work site.

• Conveys materials using hand truck, electric dolly, hand operated hoist, etc.

• Shovels loose materials into machine hoppers or vehicles and containers.

• Experience with industrial warehouse equipment desired.

• Must be able to stand for long periods and lift up to 25 lbs.

Competitive hourly rate, lots of overtime, additional

shift premium pay and a full array of benefits.

To apply, send your resume to patfeldm@greyst.com

or apply in person to Greystone of Lincoln,

7 Wellington Rd., Lincoln, RI 02865. EOE.

Visit our web site www.greyst.com

to learn more about our company.