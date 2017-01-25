Greystone of Lincoln
Greystone is a leading Tier II manufacturer for the
automotive, medical, defense and aerospace industries
with three operating facilities on the east coast.
We have grown from a single plating operation founded
in 1932 to a multi-location company providing precision machining
and plating services to major manufacturers worldwide.
EXPERIENCED MACHINISTS ALL SHIFTS
• Multi-spindle screw machines.
• Multi-spindle CNC machines.
• Hydromat rotary transfer machines.
• OD Grinders.
MATERIAL HANDLER 1ST SHIFT
• Loads, unloads and moves materials within or near the plant, yard or work site.
• Conveys materials using hand truck, electric dolly, hand operated hoist, etc.
• Shovels loose materials into machine hoppers or vehicles and containers.
• Experience with industrial warehouse equipment desired.
• Must be able to stand for long periods and lift up to 25 lbs.
Competitive hourly rate, lots of overtime, additional
shift premium pay and a full array of benefits.
To apply, send your resume to patfeldm@greyst.com
or apply in person to Greystone of Lincoln,
7 Wellington Rd., Lincoln, RI 02865. EOE.
Visit our web site www.greyst.com
to learn more about our company.