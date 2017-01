CNAs Lifetime Medical

is hiring CNAs to provide Home Care

to Adult & Pedi clients for A.M.

& P.M. shifts. We service all cities

and towns in R I. Choose the cities

and towns that keep you close to

home, and choose to work A.Ms.

or P.Ms. Portuguese and Spanish

speaking C.N.As is a plus\.

For your convenience, we will

interview in your location.

Please call 333-3333, or

1-800-333-NURSE (6877)

to setup an appointment.