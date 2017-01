BUSY TRUCKING COMPANY SEEKING

Qualified Trailer Mechanic

2 years experience & knowledge

of all aspects of 53 foot van trailers.

Over The Road Drivers

must have Class A CDL & 2 years experience.

Pay dependent upon experience. Overtime,

health insurance and dental.

Great place to work!

Please call 401.726.4009 or visit

1 San Antonio Way, Pawtucket, RI