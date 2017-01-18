Nancy Ann Nursing Home

CNA POSITIONS

AVAILABLE

DAY & EVENING

SHIFTS

47 East Killingly Road, Foster, RI

401-647-2170

We Offer:

• $13/HR to Start

• Pay for your entire shift including your lunch break

• A company sponsored IRA Program with up to

3% match of your gross pay

• Benefit Time to be used for vacation or sick days

• Reimbursement for the cost of fingerprinting and additional

4 hours in your first paycheck for the time spent to get fingerprinted

• A Low Staff-to-resident ratio

• Time-and-a-half if you have to stay an extra shift due to emergency

We have an excellent reputation and have received numerous national

awards for services to residents and families.

We are a 20 bed skilled facility with mainly long term care residents,

so you get to know each resident personally.

Management makes every effort to always support the staff.

OUR MOST IMPORTANT REQUIREMENT:

BE NICE! BE NICE! AND BE NICE!

Nice to the residents, nice to their families, and most

importantly to each other.