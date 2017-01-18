Now Hiring

Now hiring motivated, energetic associates!

Panera Bread North Attleboro is now hiring

full and part time associates, including a M -

F evening dish washer and a part-time food

prep associate (some lifting is required). In

addition to growth and stability, our

amazing benefits include: no late nights,

grease-free environment, flexible

schedules, highly competitive

compensation, paid vacations, generous

meal discounts, benefits, and growth

potential for career opportunities.

To apply, visit our employment page at

www.panerabreadhbg.com, or speak to

any Manager at the North Attleboro

Panera Bread cafe about applying.