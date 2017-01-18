Plansee USA
Plansee USA is now hiring on 2nd shift
Monday – Thursday 2:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Offering 15% shift differential
and $1,000 Sign-On Bonus!
CNC Lathe Machinists
• Must be able to set-up, operate and perform program edits to produce precision parts.
• Strong know ledge in working with micrometers, calipers and gauges.
• Read blueprints and tooling and check parts to ensure spec tolerance.
Now available on 1 st shift
Monday – Friday 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Quality Control Inspector
• Perform complex first piece, in-process and finished machined part inspections.
• Assure that all manufactured parts adhere to customer requirements.
• Proficiency in common inspection tooling such as micrometers, calipers, indicators,
height gauges, pins, optical comparator.
Candidates must have at least five years’ experience, demonstrated
problem -solving skills, strong work ethic, availability to work overtime and
flexibility to meet Company objectives.
We offer competitive compensation and benefits including 90% company paid
medical insurance, bonus plan, 401k and flexible spending account.
3 Ways to apply:
• Call 508-553-3800 and select option 3 for Human Resources
• Apply in person at Plansee USA, 115 Constitution Blvd., Franklin, MA 02038
between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.
• Submit your resume online at
usa.careers@ plansee.com