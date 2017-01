IMMEDIATE OPENING

LOOKING FOR THE IDEAL

CANDIDATE WITH THE

FOLLOWING QUALIFICATIONS:

• Oversee Work Crew

• Class A Driver

• Machine Operator

• Dump Truck Driver –

Class B Required

• Experienced with Septic

Installation

• Must Have 2 or More Years

Experience is a MUST

• Clean Driving Record

& Clean BCI

40 Hours Per Week

Vacation Pay

Medical Benefits

CALL 401-737-9177 between 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.