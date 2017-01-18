Savers
Submitted by Lauren on Wed, 2017-01-18 08:55
Looking for a great company?
is now hiring Team members for our Woonsocket
location. Flexible shifts and great benefits are
just part of what we offer. We are looking for
team members to fill the following positions at
our Woonsocket location:
soft goods pricer, soft goods roller,
hard goods sorter, cashiers,
and donation attendants.
Management positions available
inquire on our website.
If this sounds like the opportunity
you’ve been looking for apply at
http://www.savers.com/ today!
EOE/ADA
PDF: