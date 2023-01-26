AARP Chapter 4580 will meet Thursday Jan 26, 2023 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NORTH PROVIDENCE – The next meeting of AARP Chapter 4580 will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26 at 1 p.m., at Firefighters Hall, 141 Urban Ave.The guest speaker will be Elizabeth Phillips, managing partner of Hackman & Phillips, who will give a presentation on wills, trusts and estate planning.Refreshments will follow. New members are invited to join. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Elizabeth Phillips Speaker Aarp Chapter Will Planning Refreshment Hackman × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In We’ve recently revised our comment policy to help us be more consistent and to be in keeping with our goal to promote a better community conversation. If a comment is deleted, rather than complain about it, simply try again by modifying the verbiage. Comments that will be deleted include: Those that include threatening, derogatory, obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language. This includes any name-calling/nicknames of people both on the local and national level. Those with accusations or allegations that can’t be proven, or that try to build a negative narrative about one person or entity over time through a clearly coordinated campaign. If you believe the backstory really needs to be shared, send us a letter to the editor or a story pitch with your name and contact information. Those with outright lies or falsehoods. Please use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know if you believe a comment was allowed in error. What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. This Week's Ads Most Popular Eat ice cream. Be happy. Cumberland friends from high school share a dream Mansion on Diamond Hill Road fits within code, says official F.I.N.A.O. Tattoo owner builds safe haven for artists in NP Feast and Fettle joining other restaurants at 727 East Ave. D'Agostino says city will move in different direction if Synagro doesn't improve Latest News A little girl and her special request to CPD goes national Pawtucket Officer Dolan found not guilty in shooting of teen Champs Diner re-opened under owners of Missy's Restaurant Newly selected school board member Vogel looks forward to learning, serving City's strategy on homelessness criticized; forum planned for Jan. 30 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Weekly Best of Cumberland, Lincoln Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of from The Observer Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of North Providence Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Pawtucket Best trending stories from the week. Weekly Best of Woonsocket, N. Smithfield Best trending stories from the week. Select All / None You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Latest News A little girl and her special request to CPD goes national Pawtucket Officer Dolan found not guilty in shooting of teen Champs Diner re-opened under owners of Missy's Restaurant Newly selected school board member Vogel looks forward to learning, serving City's strategy on homelessness criticized; forum planned for Jan. 30 Submit a Letter to the Editor If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here. Submit Top Ads featured showcase 1 2 bedroom - 1st floor Apartment for rent - Woonsocket - $2100 Monthly $2,100 Bedrooms: 2Bathrooms: 2Square Feet: 1450 ft2 18 hrs ago © Copyright 2023 The Valley Breeze, 6 Blackstone Valley Place, Suite #204 Lincoln, RI | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
