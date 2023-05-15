Alice (Hallal) Azar, 91, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023, with her family by her side.
She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph D. Azar for 56 years. Born in Pawtucket, She was the daughter of the late Mike and Lena (Karneeb) Hallal.
She is the loving mother of Valerie Dunn of Saunderstown and Joseph Azar of Lincoln; cherished grandmother (“TaTa”) of Brittany Dunn and Victoria Azar; and mother-in-law of the late Thomas Dunn, Jr. In addition, she was fond of Victoria’s mother, Deb. She was the caring sister of the late Louis Hallal, Isabel Nicotero, Helen Kirshy and Lillian Hallal, and sister-in-law of Rt. Rev. Archimandrite John Azar. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
Alice graduated from East High School in 1949. During her high school years, she worked part-time at her dad’s convenience store. After graduating, Alice worked at Standard Romper and later at School House Candy for over 25 years, retiring to care for her loving granddaughters.
Alice loved to stay busy; one of her favorite hobbies was playing poker at Foxwoods well into her 80s.
Her greatest passion was her family. All that she wanted to do was to be with her loved ones and the feeling was so mutual.
To everyone that knew Alice, she was truly one-of-a-kind and loved by all who knew her.
Alice’s memory was in decline, but she never forgot the ones closest to her. Most importantly, that included her husband, Joe, who she always continued to speak of. Alice knew full well that God truly made her and Joe for one another.
Her family deservingly dedicated their lives to her, as she did to them. Alice’s family cannot exaggerate how truly wonderful she was. Life will never be the same for us, but the love she gave us and the knowledge that she is now again with our dad will be the only thing getting us through these emotional times.
A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at St. Basil The Great Church, 15 Skyview Drive, Lincoln. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the start of the service hour. Burial will follow in St. Basil Cemetery, Cumberland.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her name to St. Basil The Great Building Fund. For the guestbook, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.