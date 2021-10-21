NORTH SMITHFIELD – The 5th annual shred event to benefit the North Smithfield Animal Shelter was held Sept. 25, at Navigant Credit Union, 925 Victory Highway. The event is sponsored by Navigant Credit Union and Cooperative Real Estate Professionals LLC.
Lisa Gagnon, owner of Cooperative Real Estate Professionals LLC in North Smithfield said the event was a great success, with over $1500 in donations raised for The Friends of the North Smithfield Animal Shelter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.