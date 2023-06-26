PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is advising the public through a press release that Breakheart Pond in Exeter, Carolina Trout Pond in Richmond, and Shippee Sawmill Pond in Foster will be receiving treatments to control infestations of invasive aquatic weeds including variable milfoil, algae, and fanwort. All three of these waterbodies are managed by DEM, and are stocked multiple times during trout season. The aquatic weed control treatment is specifically targeted for the nuisance weeds that infest these waterbodies and do not harm fish or other aquatic species, the press release said.

Water and Wetland LLC has been contracted for the aquatic weed control. The treatment will be applied on Tuesday, June 27. Anglers and boaters are advised to avoid using the pond on this day. Signs will be posted with information about temporary water use restrictions. During treatment, users should avoid impeding the applicator staff. Neighbors and other users of these waterbodies should not allow domestic pets to drink from the water for at least three days.

