CENTRAL FALLS – Tuxpan Taqueria offers a taste of home and tradition in each specialty dish, made with love, say the owners.
Owner and chef Diego Alcantar officially opened on Dec. 17, and said he’s been humbled by the response so far. Located at 355 Broad St., the eatery is open Monday to Thursday, noon to 9 p.m.; and Friday and Saturday, noon to 11 p.m.
“Since day one, we’ve been getting hit by a lot of customers,” he said. “I’ve seen a lot of familiar faces. The support from the community has been tremendous and that makes me very happy and proud, because I know my city has my back.”
His family moved from Túxpan Michoacan, Mexico, about 14 years ago. They lived in Central Falls for more than a decade before Alcantar bought a house and moved to Cumberland three years ago.
He worked for several years at Avenue N Restaurant Group in Providence, making his way up from dishwasher to executive sous chef. When he saw the former convenience store property at 355 Broad St. available for lease, he said he decided it was time to dive into his own adventure.
“I used to drive by this location everyday. When I saw this opportunity I told myself ‘just go for it, life is about opportunities, you either take them or you don’t,’” he said. “Ever since I was little, I had a vision of owning my own restaurant. I always saw myself in my own little shop making food with love, that’s the speciality seasoning that makes Tuxpan Taqueria different.”
Now he’s living that dream as the head chef and owner of Tuxpan. Alcantar works the grill while his brother, sisters, girlfriend and parents lend a hand taking orders, stocking ingredients, and doing the dishes. He said his mother, Maria, is his sous chef and her home cooking was a large inspiration for many of their dishes.
“All this food is based on my childhood experiences,” he said.
There are many signature dishes on the menu, but the gordita (with choice of meat, refried beans, cabbage, sour cream, guacamole and cotija cheese served on fried open empanada) tops the list. Other highlights include the torta, huarache, and pambazo.
Staff makes tortillas by hand, and cooks with fresh ingredients every day. They get their fresh bread from a Portuguese bakery up the road. They’ve had two days where they sold out of everything.
“We just couldn’t keep up,” Alcantar said. “I don’t want to ever wake up from this dream.”
