CUMBERLAND – With amendments approved for the 2022-2023 budget Monday evening, the Cumberland School Department budget will increase by roughly another $200,000, to a total of $76,386,827. School officials say it’s still well short of what they need, and there will be likely cuts as a result.
The Town Council held a second reading and first vote on the budget Monday at Town Hall. The first hearing on Mayor Jeff Mutter’s proposal was June 2, at McCourt Middle School on Highland Avenue. The third hearing and final vote will be held on June 13, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall.
After discussion Monday, Councilor Lisa Beaulieu proposed multiple amendments to general fund revenues and expenditures to allocate more money to the schools in the form of an achievement grant. The council approved the school budget, including Beaulieu’s proposed amendments, in a 5-1 vote with Councilor Tim Magill dissenting. Councilor Peter Bradley was absent.
The changes to revenue and expenditures, as voted on by the council, were as follows:
Revenue
• A motion to increase EMS revenue from $1,200,000 to $1,250,000
• A motion to increase cell tower revenue from $30,000 to $130,000
• A motion to increase total general revenue from $80,629,279 to $80,779,279
• A motion to increase total revenue from $111,062,891 to $111,212,891
Expense
• A motion to decrease the animal control budget from $195,421 to $180,421
• A motion to decrease the OCYL budget from $279,087 to $266,087
• A motion to decrease the Total Town Departments revenue from $13,064,666 to $13,036,666
• A motion to decrease the police budget from $6,198,881 to $6,123,881
• A motion to decrease the total public safety expense from $9,629,850 to $9,554,850
• A motion to create the line School Department – achievement and allocate for $253,000
• A motion to increase the total School Department from $76,133,827 to $76,386,827
• A motion to increase the total general fund expense from $111,062,891 to $111,212,891
Speaking ahead of the council’s vote Monday, Supt. Philip Thornton said the school committee will be meeting this evening, June 9, to discuss the vote. Thornton said the district was looking to add 3.2 teachers at the high school, an English teacher, history teacher, a technology teacher, and a .2 science position, to account for an increase in student population.
Without receiving the full ask for an increase of approximately $2.93 million, which Mayor Mutter said “is creatively over the state law of the 4 percent” increase cap, Thornton warned the schools wil need to cut more than $1.4 million out of the budget. Among other recommendations to meet this cut, Thornton said the district could consider cutting up to five teachers at McCourt Middle School. This would net roughly $300,000 toward overall cuts, and would result in larger class sizes similar to those at North Cumberland Middle School, he said.
“McCourt does have smaller class sizes, and I would like to keep those class sizes, but it is something to look at,” Thornton said. “We could reduce by five McCourt teachers, one grade six and then four of the content folks — one ELA, one history, one math, etc.”
He also noted that Garvin Elementary School will be moving to the Cumberland High School Transitional Building as construction work commences on the elementary school as part of the district’s continued improvement project. For one year only, Thornton said the school could avoid filling one custodial position for a savings of $43,000.
Further, Thornton said the district has money in ESSER grant accounts for interactive touch panels in the classrooms. They could potentially pull $300,000 out of this line item, leaving $500,000 remaining to allow the district to add the panels to the middle schools and high school, and only update the elementary schools as they come online through a bond. If the school board acted on the recommendations later this month, Thornton said it could achieve about $1.1 million in savings. The roughly remaining $341,000 difference could potentially be covered by fund balance (savings) money.
Cumberland Teachers Association President Kerry Carlson and Vice President Stephanie DiSilva said local educators rally district support for an adequately funded budget year after year, but never get the full amount they seek. Mutter previously said the school budget could see various one-time measures to add to a proposed increase of $1.1 million.
“Mr. Mayor, you stated how grateful you are for the educators in town, but apparently you’re not grateful enough to provide the entirety of the School Department’s budgetary ask,” Carlson said. “And when the superintendent spoke of a $1.4 million shortfall, and the impending doom and gloom that’s forecast for our succeeding fiscal years, the School Committee and Town Council said nothing…”
Responding to Carlson’s comments, Mutter said he understandsthe teachers’ passionate plea for further funding, but referred to a town ordinance that does not allow for a greater than 3 percent increase and the state maximum cap on a local tax levy, or total amount collected in taxes, of 4 percent. Cumberland could vote to remove the local cap restriction, but Mutter still said “you would never get to the full ask which is creatively over the state law of the 4 percent.”
“... The only way, if you were to try to get to that number, is you would have to remove legislative obstacles,” Mutter said. “You could not remove the 4 percent levy because you don’t have a legislative reason to do, so, It is a legislative impossibility to get to the number.”
Chairperson Karen Freedman spoke in support of changing the local ordinance. While the school district’s “hands are tied” in many places, she said this is “one thing in our control” to change for future years.
“... The administration is doing the best with what they have,” Freedman said. “We have our charter school problem, we have our funding problem, but there is something in our control. And that’s the maximum tax increase. I think if that’s the only thing in our control, we’re gonna have to look at it.”
