CUMBERLAND – After half a century in business, Apollo Auto Sales owner Fred Albert Sr. says he keeps coming to the sales lot each day driven by the satisfaction of meeting generations’ worth of customer needs.
The business has seen its ups and downs over the decades, most recently riding the “roller coaster” market through the COVID-19 pandemic. Albert said 2020 “was like hitting a wall” and sales were way down, with many residents and customers driving less than usual. But then an upswing in the market saw a record-breaking year of sales in 2021.
“All we heard was that there was a shortage in everything, and prices were going up. Before they got too high, I guess, the consumers thought they should acquire vehicles, and they did in record numbers,” Albert said.
Albert, 79, said the “little, independent” auto shop at 625 Broad St. in Cumberland has been sustained in large part thanks to returning and repeat customer business. Over the years, he has seen customers bringing their children, and now their grandchildren, to buy their first or new car.
Apollo Auto was opened in 1972, not long after Albert made his first car sale. When he was young and newly married at 29 years old, he said he owned a convertible.
“I had two young children; I shouldn’t have bought it,” he joked. “I was living in Pawtucket at the time, and I put an ad in The Pawtucket Times....I sold it within a week, and I made a couple hundred…”
Not long after, he left his job as a sales manager for a uniform rental company and opened Apollo Auto in Cumberland. His brother, Steven Albert, began working with him after the Blizzard of 1978.
Albert and his wife, Rosemary, have three children, two of whom are now part of the business. His son Alan Albert and daughter Cindy Murphy work at the shop. Alan, 58, has worked with his father since he was 19 years old. His sister worked on and off in the past before becoming a full-time employee a few years ago. Their brother, Fred Jr., lives in Florida.
In addition to family by blood, employees have become found family, with most of the staff working at the business for many years. Ralph DeLullo has been with the company for roughly 40 years, officer manager Christina Truss has been employed for 20 years, and sales employee Steve McNerney has been with Apollo for more than 15 years. Merrill Anderson, a newer staff member, joined the team three years ago.
The small, local auto company has drawn customers from across the state and other parts of the country with its established reputation, said the family. In August 2014, Albert expanded and opened the Apollo Collision Center at 3 Lower Road, Lincoln.
To keep up with the “ever-changing” market, Apollo Auto continues to evolve in marketing its inventory of new and used vehicles.
Asked about the future of the industry, Albert said the global auto market is moving more toward a focus on production and sales of hybrid and electric cars. Whatever vehicles fill the lot a few years from now, Albert said, Apollo Auto will maintain its commitment to providing valued products to meet the customer’s needs.
“That’s our goal, to provide value, and to back that value up,” he said.
