Apollo Auto
Apollo Auto staff, from left, Merrill Anderson, Christina Truss, Alan Albert, Cindy Murphy, owner Fred Albert Sr., and Steve McNerney outside the auto-dealer shop at 625 Broad St. in Cumberland.

 Breeze photo by Zack DeLuca

CUMBERLAND – After half a century in business, Apollo Auto Sales owner Fred Albert Sr. says he keeps coming to the sales lot each day driven by the satisfaction of meeting generations’ worth of customer needs.

The business has seen its ups and downs over the decades, most recently riding the “roller coaster” market through the COVID-19 pandemic. Albert said 2020 “was like hitting a wall” and sales were way down, with many residents and customers driving less than usual. But then an upswing in the market saw a record-breaking year of sales in 2021.

