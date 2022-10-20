CUMBERLAND – A 16-year-old boy from Massachusetts was arrested last week after making a bomb threat that was determined not be not credible by Cumberland Police.
The potential bomb threat made toward Cumberland High School was posted on social media last Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a joint statement from Cumberland Police and the School Department.
Cumberland Police determined that same day that the reported threat was not credible, but the school was placed in “restricted movement” and police asked people to avoid the area out of caution. On Friday, it was reported that police had arrested the 16-year-old Massachusetts teen, whose name was not released because of his age.
According to police, school administrators were originally made aware of a social media message that was received by a student, “indicating threats against the high school.” Police Chief Mathew Benson, on Oct. 14, said the unsolicited message was sent to the local student via social media, and police were able to successfully identify the suspect.
“The student reported having received this unsolicited message from an unknown individual whom they had become digitally connected to several years ago,” police said in a news release.
Beyond this, police said the suspect had no known connection to the student, town, or local high school. The suspect was reportedly located and detained by their own local, Massachusetts high school resource officer.
Subsequently, the teenager went to Cumberland Police headquarters with their parent and admitted to the hoax, Benson told local news outlets last Friday. They have been charged with one count of bomb threats and similar false reports, and one count of disorderly conduct.
