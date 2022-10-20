CUMBERLAND – A 16-year-old boy from Massachusetts was arrested last week after making a bomb threat that was determined not be not credible by Cumberland Police.

The potential bomb threat made toward Cumberland High School was posted on social media last Thursday, Oct. 13, according to a joint statement from Cumberland Police and the School Department.

