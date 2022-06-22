PAWTUCKET – An upcoming immersive experience and coinciding book launch will let locals into the minds of Authentic Abstraction, two former Pawtucket firefighters who now use their art as a form of therapy for their post-traumatic stress disorder.
Hosted at Machines with Magnets art gallery, 400 Main St., from 6 to 9 p.m. on July 1, artists Edmund “Eddy” Dalo, 31, and Brendon McCarthy, 32, will launch their poetry and art book “Hanging by a Thread.” The book was written last summer while they spent a week together to support each other with their stress disorder, Dalo said. The draft for the book ultimately sparked the continued creative endeavor that is Authentic Abstraction.
The pair have been working together under the title of Authentic Abstraction for about a year, but they have known each other much longer. They met more than a decade ago and each have more than 10 years’ worth of experience as firefighters and EMTs.
Crowds filled Moniker Brewing Company in Providence on June 17 for the local premiere of “Flame as Jazz,” a 20-minute documentary telling the story of the two former Pawtucket firefighters and the support they found in each other and their art.
Local documentary filmmakers Tim Lovejoy and Michael Amaral said they first connected with Authentic Abstraction to create video content for their website and social media, but the project “quickly exploded” into the short-form documentary. Having collected hours of footage, Lovejoy and Amaral said they plan to expand the documentary beyond the current version, with the hopes of submitting the story to Sundance and other film festivals.
“We started off with what we thought this was going to look like, and what we thought we were going to include, but they have such a story to tell that it just evolved from there,” Lovejoy said.
The filmmakers spent a day painting with Dalo and McCarthy at their homes, and visited their first ever gallery exhibit in Woonsocket this spring, to capture the “organized chaos” of their abstract creation process. Once they started learning about the artists’ shared journey, Amaral said they were excited by the opportunity to tell this “important, human story.”
In planning the documentary, Amaral said Dalo and McCarthy wanted to ensure the “raw” emotions from their PTSD, and the conversations about their PTSD, came through honestly. The unsettled emotions in their storytelling is highlighting through the film editing and handheld footage, while moments discussing their art or painting find a sense of calmness with supporting steady cam footage.
“There are varying forms of PTSD, and varying triggers and causes of it,” Lovejoy said. “This was kind of a different side of it. Most of the time when you hear that term, PTSD, people think of the military…”
Dalo and McCarthy said they each began experiencing symptoms of PTSD after responding to serious accidents and fires on the job. Dalo started playing the guitar each shift at the fire station to help cope with symptoms of this diagnosis while listening to the scanner. McCarthy said there were difficult times when he was really sick, struggling with symptoms of his PTSD, and Dalo said they immediately started bonding over music.
Then Dalo learned that McCarthy had been painting. McCarthy said it took almost two years of dealing with his symptoms to seek therapy for his PTSD. Painting, he said, allowed him to get out emotions that were bubbling underneath. Soon enough they were covering canvas after canvas together and now they paint, play music and write poetry side-by-side nearly daily.
You may find errors in the writing, or some slop on the paintings, the two said, but Authentic Abstractions evolve during the emotional expression process of creation that may take minutes, hours or days. They view their paintings as “snapshots in a moment in time,” and it reflects their emotional state or the events of their life at the time.
