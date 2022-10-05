PAWTUCKET – Arts and cultural organizations of color can apply for capacity-building grants of $30,000 through the Expansion Arts Program.

A partnership between the Rhode Island Council for the Humanities, the Rhode Island State Council on the Arts (RISCA) and the Rhode Island Foundation, the program fosters greater connections across the arts and humanities as well as providing leadership and professional development for a broader network of diverse arts and cultural organizations, states a news release.

