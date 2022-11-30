PAWTUCKET – The city of Pawtucket announced last week that several sites will be available as warming centers to help cope with the cold weather Rhode Island is experiencing, but some have expressed concern with the city’s continued lack of available overnight shelter.
The city announced a list of buildings open to the public as warming centers for the 2022-2023 winter season. Locations include:
• The Pawtucket Library at 13 Summer St. is available Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.; and the first Sunday of every month, noon to 3:45 p.m.
• Leon Mathieu Senior Center at 420 Main St. is available Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
• The Blackstone Valley Visitor Center at 175 Main St. is available Monday through Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
• The Pawtucket Police Department Headquarters lobby at 121 Roosevelt Ave. is available 24 hours a day, including Saturday and Sunday.
While the city is providing certain locations at select hours, some advocates say providing temporary daytime shelter is not enough to curb the troubles facing Pawtucket, and the state, with a growing homeless population. Pawtucket Soup Kitchen Executive Director Adrienne Marchetti, who last week organized a large Thanksgiving holiday meal, said the number of homeless, and housed residents in need of food support, has continued to rise since the pandemic, only getting worse since a moratorium on evictions ended.
Marchetti has worked to advocate for homeless and in need residents since 1989, “and here we are 33 years later, we’re still in the same movie.” She said the number of residents in need has continued to rise, and unfortunately some folks are now jaded by the problem.
“We have to have action now,” Marchetti said. “We just can’t seem to get any activity. I really think maybe we need to start thinking outside the box for solutions. We’re doing the same thing all the time and it’s not working…”
She added that some people need more supportive services, beyond having shelter for a few hours on cold nights. Marchetti advocated for developing a new shelter in Pawtucket, noting that the city had previously purchased a property at 1139 Main St. for this purpose but movement on the project has stalled.
According to Rhode Island Housing Authority Executive Director Paula McFarland, Pawtucket put in two applications within the last year to develop the 7,500-square-foot property for a homeless shelter, but they were both denied by the state. She said original estimates for work came in around $2 million. With the removal of office space from the building basement, leaving just essential work, the price tag would decrease to $1.2 million, but that figure has since increased with the rising costs of materials.
Most recently, she said, an engineer estimated the cost of the project “from soup to nuts” would come in around $2.2 million. This includes the required installation of a fire suppression system and approximately 40 bathroom showers for the building to be adequate for a housing shelter. The fire suppression system alone would cost between $200,000 to $300,000. McFarland noted Pawtucket does have American Rescue Plan Act money that could be used to address aspects of the project, but said the city may need the state to provide funding to cover the cost of the fire suppression system beyond their original $2 million estimate.
St. Paul Church previously served as an overnight shelter in Pawtucket, but has not operated it since the COVID outbreak in 2020. Marchetti said she knows of several locations where homeless are known to gather. While the police station provides 24-hour access, warming centers are only meant for brief visits, not an all-night stay, she said, expressing concern that some homeless may have warrants and are afraid to go to a police station for help.
“They’d freeze to death before they go to a police station,” she said. “On one hand, I think it’s nice the police want to help us, but they also have to understand the population we serve…”
At the state level, Gov. Dan McKee’s administration last week announced $1.4 million to fund additional beds for emergency shelters. The funding is in addition to $4.1 million distributed over the last six months that helped fund 274 beds, bringing the total number of new shelter beds funded in 2022 to 351. With the additions, the Department of Housing expects the statewide shelter capacity to include more than 1,000 operational beds.
“Rhode Islanders deserve a safe place to sleep at night and expanding our shelter capacity will help ensure we have the resources to support families and individuals who are experiencing homelessness,” McKee said in the announcement.
While the long-term solution to homelessness is to build more permanent supportive housing units across the state, Rhode Island Secretary of Housing Josh Saal said increasing shelter bed capacity is an immediate necessity.
Earlier this month, McKee made $166 million in funding available to support affordable housing efforts across the state – $115 million in funding from the $250 million McKee and the General Assembly earmarked for housing efforts from the state’s federal ARPA funds. In October, McKee directed $9.5 million in federal funds to expand legal services to support low-income households facing housing insecurity across the state. In September, McKee announced $5 million to continue addressing homelessness and expand shelter capacity with a focus on expanding trauma-informed shelter in non-congregate settings that serves couples, families, and individuals.
Those in need don’t just include the homeless, Marchetti said. There are many residents who are housed but whose income is so limited they cannot afford other essentials, like regular meals. Through the soup kitchen, Marchetti said she serves an average of more than 250 meals per day.
Ahead of last week’s Thanksgiving meal, she said donations were short for the year, but credited a recent Breeze story for boosting late support and donations.
