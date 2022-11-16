CENTRAL FALLS – As a new member of the city, Aura of Rhode Island Inc. representatives say their company is committed to improving the community in which it does business with a community clean up and toy drive benefiting Central Falls.
On Saturday, Nov. 19, Aura staff and its ownership team will be holding a community cleanup from 9 a.m to noon. The clean-up will begin at the Aura dispensary, 1136 Lonsdale Ave., Central Falls, and will focus on an approximately 2-mile route around the areas of Lonsdale Ave., Higginson Ave., Smithfield Ave., and Walker St.
Trash bags and gloves will be provided, but volunteers are encouraged to bring their own if they would like to ensure they have a pair.
“Putting together community-based acts of kindness is really going to be our top priority here at Aura, both to help destigmatize what a compassion center coming to your neighborhood means to some people, as well as showing the impact a group of like-minded individuals can have on their immediate community,” said marketing employee Colin Chabot.
Christmas Tree Lighting and Toy Drive
Leading up to the holiday season, Aura will be collecting donations of unwrapped toys to benefit Central Falls families. Toys will help support the effort of the Central Falls Toy Drive and Tree Lighting Celebration.
Unwrapped toys can be dropped off at the Aura compassion center, 1136 Lonsdale Ave, Central Falls, during business hours – Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. No purchase from Aura is necessary to be able to access the donation bin in the store entryway. However, Aura representatives said they would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who donates by offering 10 percent off their purchase. The deadline for donations is Wednesday, November 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.