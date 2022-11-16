CENTRAL FALLS – As a new member of the city, Aura of Rhode Island Inc. representatives say their company is committed to improving the community in which it does business with a community clean up and toy drive benefiting Central Falls.

On Saturday, Nov. 19, Aura staff and its ownership team will be holding a community cleanup from 9 a.m to noon. The clean-up will begin at the Aura dispensary, 1136 Lonsdale Ave., Central Falls, and will focus on an approximately 2-mile route around the areas of Lonsdale Ave., Higginson Ave., Smithfield Ave., and Walker St.

