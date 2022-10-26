Aura dispensary
Aura of Rhode Island, located at 1136 Lonsdale Ave. in Central Falls, is preparing for a “soft-launch” opening of its medical cannabis dispensary next month.

 Breeze photos by Zack DeLuca

CENTRAL FALLS – Aura of Rhode Island is open for business on Lonsdale Avenue after months of preparations and waiting.

The facility was one of six locations approved through a Department of Business and Revenue lottery in Oct. 2021. Aura officially opened for medical marijuana customers at 1136 Lonsdale Avenue this past Saturday, Oct. 22.

