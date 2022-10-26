CENTRAL FALLS – Aura of Rhode Island is open for business on Lonsdale Avenue after months of preparations and waiting.
The facility was one of six locations approved through a Department of Business and Revenue lottery in Oct. 2021. Aura officially opened for medical marijuana customers at 1136 Lonsdale Avenue this past Saturday, Oct. 22.
“We had a great grand opening, with a good turnout from patients in the surrounding communities and from a few R.I.-licensed cultivators,” Aura Operations Manager Andrew Croan said Monday.
He stressed that the sales at this time will be limited to individuals possessing a Medical Marijuana Patient Card and a valid government I.D. While acknowledging the excitement around the sale of adult-use recreational cannabis, which will begin in Rhode Island on Dec. 1, he said Aura’s main focus right now is on medical cannabis patients, hiring and training their team of staff, “and procuring the best cannabis medicine around.”
“We appreciate the support from the city of CF and that we’re excited to help in many ways to make a positive impact in the community,” Coan said in an email to The Breeze this week. “As new members of the community, it is our goal to be exceptional neighbors and to help eliminate the stigma that cannabis use/businesses can have.”
To reach this goal, Croan and employees strive to be available to answer questions and provide resources for anyone who wants to learn more about “the incredible cannabis medicine that we have here at Aura and that exist in RI.”
Aura of Rhode Island, is located in the renovated former Crest Tiles Distributor building “which is spacious and state of the art, in its design and equipment,” Croan said in a press release. The site is located on a bus line, is accessible for patients with disabilities, and has 35 parking spaces available for customers.
The facility will be open Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. For the convenience of patients, there will be a dedicated phone (401) 335-5356 for on-line pick-up orders and consultations.
Croan, who has extensive experience in the industry in various capacities, said “Aura is dedicated to meeting its patrons’ needs and will maintain high standards of efficiency and professionalism.”
Beyond the regular tax benefits the city will receive, Mayor Maria Rivera’s office and the city negotiated a Community Benefits Memorandum of Understanding with the owners and operating organization Pinnacle Compassion Center Inc. This agreement states Aura shall provide a minimum $100,000 annual charitable contribution with priority given to health care and youth opportunities charities located in Central Falls.
