CUMBERLAND – Mary Fournier, who turned 100 years old last Saturday, May 21, celebrated her centennial with four generations of family in Cumberland.
The guest of honor, a social butterfly who has quite the stories to tell, grew up in Pawtucket, on Central Avenue, as the eldest of four children in an Irish Catholic family. She now lives at the Grandview Center in Cumberland where her daughter, granddaughter, and great-granddaughter enjoy visiting on a near-daily basis.
Fournier graduated from Bryant College, now known as Bryant University, with a bachelor’s in commercial education in 1944 and went on to teach at the college. While in school, she was a member of Beta Chi Tau, the Glee Club and co-leader of the Bryant Service Club Letter Writing Committee. She spent 19 years at the school.
One of her fondest memories from her career was teaching 60 soldiers who had just returned home from WWII. One of the first things she taught the soldiers was a lesson on the use of the verb “love,” she said. Upon completing her course, she said, the students left a letter on her desk thanking her.
“They made all sorts of errors in it,” Fournier recalled with a chuckle. “‘We ain’t fell in love with English, but you sure done learn us a lot…’ Every word was wrong.”
A life-long Red Sox fanatic, Fournier said last week that the team owed her a win after a disappointing start to this season. As if granting a birthday wish, the Red Sox went on to carry a five-game winning streak through the weekend.
One time during a game, as a young teenager, Fournier says she ran out onto the baseball field at Fenway during the seventh inning stretch and chased after Ted Williams in pursuit of an autograph.
“I didn’t get it. I’d be famous if I did,” Fournier said. “I didn’t get to meet Ted Williams. I kept running anyway, but he was running faster than I could.”
She said she could hear people in the stands laughing and cheering as she chased the player. While she didn’t get his signature, she did score an autograph from Joe Cronin as she was being escorted off the field. Cronin played with the Red Sox for nearly 10 years until 1945, and then spent two years as a manager for the team.
By the time Fournier returned home, the escapade was being spoken of on the radio and her mother, who was not happy with the stunt, had already heard the news. She also joked that she and her brother got in further trouble for eating a hot dog at the Friday night game during Lent.
Nowadays, she said, she enjoys the games from home in Cumberland with her four generations of family. Fournier’s daughter Jeanne Ballou, Jeanne’s daughter Erinn Raimondi, and Erinn’s daughter Emily Raimondi, all live locally.
Jeanne shared memories of her mother’s “fantastic” dancing, saying her mother and father, Conrad, who died in March of 2000, used to “cut the rug” and “jitterbug the night away” every Saturday when they were younger.
Emily said her great-grandmother’s social life has hardly slowed down as she grew older. When Fournier lived at Wyndemere Woods, an independent and assisted living facility in Woonsocket, Emily would push her in a walker to watch her take swim lessons and tour the halls.
“I loved doing that, it was one of my favorite things to do with her when I was little,” Emily said.
Erinn said she still gets to enjoy one of her favorite activities with her grandmother. Every night when she comes to visit, the two say a prayer and rest on the bed together while Fournier falls asleep, a tradition dating back to Erinn’s childhood.
