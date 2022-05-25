CENTRAL FALLS – With roughly $90,000 in site readiness awards granted to the city, Central Falls will begin planning for multiple housing developments, as well as revitalization of Broad Street “as a vibrant mixed-use commercial corridor.”
Joined by state and local officials, Gov. Dan McKee and Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera announced on May 19 that the city will take part in more than $600,000 in site readiness awards to 16 projects in 11 communities across Rhode Island. The awards will fund municipal technical assistance and site-specific planning improvements to catalyze economic development projects in the awarded communities.
Central Falls, specifically, was granted $30,000 each for three successful applications. With a small city budget, Rivera said the city has limited funds accessible to purchase properties for housing development, and this support from the state helps to avoid this “roadblock.”
“Central Falls is thrilled to receive these critical dollars towards increasing affordable housing in our city,” she said. “Small communities desperately need these upfront funds in order to acquire and prepare housing sites and, because of these funds, we are hopeful to have more than 40 units of affordable housing in Central Falls built on these sites.”
The $30,000 will be used to develop affordable housing on a newly acquired parcel of land at 511 Broad St., the old municipal police station and courthouse. The city will donate this land to a developer who will build at least six units of affordable housing. Funding would help make the site ready for development through survey, engineering, and design services.
“We will most likely use the funds for environmental assessment of the building,” Director of Planning and Redevelopment Thomas Deller said of the 511 Broad St. project. “We are working with One Neighborhood Builders to acquire and renovate this building into housing.”
Another $30,000 will help make site-ready land donated to a developer for the construction of at least 20 units of housing on a vacant parcel of land with no utilities at 40 Reed St., Planning and Economic Director Thomas Deller said.
A third $30,000 award will be used “to prepare visuals of how we want to redevelop Broad Street as a vibrant mixed-use commercial corridor,” Deller said. As part of the Broad Street Economic Development Revitalization Plan, the city will identify specific land use and programmatic strategies to spur the revitalization of Broad Street in Central Falls. Funding would go toward hiring a consultant to develop this plan, as well as how the land is currently being used, local economic trends, and an analysis of zoning ordinances.
The Site Readiness program partners Rhode Island Commerce with municipalities and/or private parties to spur development activity throughout the state. Such awards are made in two categories: site specific improvements and municipal assistance.
Outside of the projects supported by these readiness awards, Central Falls plans to purchase the former Dunkin’ Donuts building next to City Hall, on the corner of Summit and Broad Street. According to Deller, the city is planning to acquire the site for the development of more housing.
“If we are successful, we will merge this lot with the adjacent lot on the corner of Broad and Pacific and develop a mixed-use building, probably four stories tall with about 30 housing units and small ground floor commercial spaces,” he said.
Deller also noted that the city recognizes parking as a problem in the area of City Hall, and the city plans to reach out to surrounding property owners who have parking to see if they can make arrangements for municipal employees to park. The intent is to free up space around City Hall for public parking.
