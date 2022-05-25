PAWTUCKET — The Pawtucket Police Department recognized officers who exhibited meritorious and brave service, going above and beyond their duties in 2021, during an annual awards and memorial ceremony earlier this month.
Police Chief Tina Goncalves led the introduction for the May 12 ceremony, with local and state officials in attendance. Mayor Donald Grebien spoke during opening remarks, and presented awards alongside Goncalves, Major Daniel Mullen, Major Shawn Driscoll and Major David Holden.
- This year’s Merit Awards were presented to officers Justine P. McCabe, Christopher Baldwin, Christopher M. Serpa, Nicholas Patrie, Zachary J. Day, and Thomas Letourneau.
- Awards of Commendation were presented to: Detective Keith Shillan, Sergeant Justin M. Gould, Detective Ethan Barrett, Officer Justin Jesse, Officers Neftali Ortiz Carrasquillo, Officer Tyler Mobrice, Officer Sloan P. Kinney, Officer Christopher Karalis, Detective Dennis R. Smith, Detective Douglas Harrington, Detective Michael Dolan, Officer James J. Leach, Officer Nicholas M. Croft, Serpa and Patrie.
- Achievement of Excellence Awards recipients included: Detective Alias V. Imondi, Sergeant Trevor P. Lefebvre, Officer Gregory J. Malo, Detective William M. Figuara Jr., Officer Ty B. Karalis, Officer Tyler Mobrice, Officer Allyson Tessier, Detective Sergeant David Medeiros, Officer Anthony Richards, Officer Caisey F. Calabro, Major Shawn Driscoll, Major David Holden, Sergeant David A. Malkasian, Officer Brian A. Vestri, Detective Austin Q. Webb, Detective Ethan Barrett, Sergeant Trevor P. Lefebvre, Detective William M. Figuera Jr., Officer Andres Valencia, Officer John N. McComiskey, Officer Jonathan Hicks, Officer Matthew Choquette, Officer Nicholas D. Sisto, Officer Michael A. Haberek, Detective Gregory Martin, Officer Jordan R. Coty, Officer Thomas J. Wycislak, Officer Ty. B Karalis, Detective Michael R. Magnussen, Detectives Mobrice, Dolan, Croft, McCabe, and Patrie.
The ceremony also honored the members of the Pawtucket Police Department who have been killed in the line of duty since 1906. Those honored were Officer Samuel Slocum, who died in 1906; Special Officer William Gemmell, who died in 1908; Special Officer David Boswell Burns, who died in 1925; Officer Charles Patnaude, who died in 1952; Detective Lt. Thomas Truesdale, who died in 1958; Detective Emil Newberg, who died in 1958; and Officer Doreen Tomlinson, who died in 1984.
The origins of Pawtucket’s annual police ceremony date back to 1962, when President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation designating May 15 as Peace Officers Memorial Day and the week that date falls on as Police Week. In 2014, 133 law enforcement officers were killed in the line of duty. City police hold their annual award ceremonies to coincide with the remembrance ceremony.
