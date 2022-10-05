PAWTUCKET – Demolition of the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School will begin “in earnest” this month, with crews performing the final enabling work required for demolition this week.

As soon as prep-work is completed, “demolition will begin in earnest,” Pawtucket Director of Facilities John Cote told The Breeze. The original Baldwin building, which was built in 1963 and had a sizable addition added in 1973, will be fully knocked down, and the site will be cleared prior to the horizontal phase of construction. Cote said this will begin around the new year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.