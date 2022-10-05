PAWTUCKET – Demolition of the Elizabeth Baldwin Elementary School will begin “in earnest” this month, with crews performing the final enabling work required for demolition this week.
As soon as prep-work is completed, “demolition will begin in earnest,” Pawtucket Director of Facilities John Cote told The Breeze. The original Baldwin building, which was built in 1963 and had a sizable addition added in 1973, will be fully knocked down, and the site will be cleared prior to the horizontal phase of construction. Cote said this will begin around the new year.
The school demolition and construction project will cost roughly $70 million dollars. With the support from Pawtucket taxpayers, School Committee member and Facilities Subcommittee Chairperson Gerard “Jay” Charbonneau told The Breeze, “the Pawtucket School Department has become a leader in Rhode Island in delivering 21st century learning environments for our educational community.”
As such, he said, the district wants to expand its capacity for services like additional early learning classrooms and support spaces. According to Charbonneau, this will increase the proposed size of the new facility by an additional 5,100 square-feet and allow the district to serve an additional 40 students. This additional square footage also contains “specialized spaces developed through comprehensive visioning sessions with the Baldwin faculty.”
The original project was estimated at $60 million, but between increased costs attributed to pandemic supply chain issues, and amendments to the construction plan, the School Committee approved an additional $10 million during a September meeting. The district will reallocate funding from multiple sources, including Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief money, to cover the increased cost. Charbonneau also said it’s possible the project will ultimately come in under the estimated cost.
“We may not need that $10 million per se, but with the lead time being so long, we didn’t want to be waiting for the next month’s School Committee meeting to decide to budget-transfer over whatever it would be,” he said.
According to Charbonneau, the new Baldwin building will have 36 student classrooms, and an estimated enrollment of roughly 800 students. The building will also contain STEAM classrooms, media centers, designated art and music classrooms, special education support spaces, and age-appropriate play structures.
With the school demolition and construction taking place in a crowded residential area, Charbonneau and Cote said the district has been working with the construction manager, Shawmut Design & Construction, to ensure that work minimally impacts residents and business owners in the neighborhood.
“Some of the ways we have identified to mitigate any concerns include securing an off-site location and shuttle service for our workers, ensuring we don’t take up parking spaces,” Charbonneau said.
A traffic plan has been made with specific routes for deliveries to keep vehicles off side streets, and a preliminary logistics plan is intended to give residents an idea of how the site will look during construction. Signage directing traffic will be posted in three languages, and some staff on site who are multilingual can help communicate any questions or concerns.
The School Committee expressed displeasure with an original design proposal for the new Baldwin School back in March. Architects took the feedback and amended the design to be “much more in line with what the committee had envisioned,” Charbonneau said this week.
