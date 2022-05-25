PAWTUCKET – Black Market Realty is ready to help minority Rhode Islanders become homeowners at their W.O.K.E. First-time Homebuyers Seminar this Thursday, May 26 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at The Cornerstone Complex in Pawtucket.
While the event is completely free of charge, registration is required. For more information and to register, visit www.blackmarket.realty.
The event, aimed at Black and Brown first-time homebuyers, will feature a variety of speakers, including Black Market Realty’s experienced team of realtors, Kobi Denis, co-owner of Cornerstone Complex and co-author of The State of Black Rhode Island: Homeownership Report, Don Miller, sales manager, and principal lender at Northpointe Bank, and more.
The goal of the seminar is to educate Rhode Islanders, specifically BIPOC Rhode Islanders, and the homebuyer processes and resources available to them. The statistics, around Black homeownership, especially in Rhode Island, are staggering, according to a release from Black Market Realty.
The State Of Black Rhode Island Report Series: Homeownership Report published earlier this year found that 62 percent of Rhode Islanders owned their homes, but only 34 percent of homeowners were Black. Rhode Island falls short of the national statistic for Black homeownership, finding that 42 percent of Black Americans nationwide own homes.
According to the report, some of the barriers to Black homeownership include higher foreclosure rates, limited access to prime lending, home loan denial, and insufficient income for skyrocketing down payments.
Naomi Mark, CEO of Black Market Realty, aims to combat that statistic at this first free W.O.K.E. First Time Homebuyers Seminar.
“W.O.K.E. stands for wealth, opportunity, knowledge, and empowerment, all of which we hope to cover in our free seminar,” says Mark. “We believe that owning a home isn’t just an investment in an individual’s immediate future, but an investment in wealth for generations to come. We want to help turn black and brown Rhode Islanders and their families into homeowners.”
Event attendees will learn about the home-buying process, credit score requirements and credit repair options, the Rhode Island Housing Downpayment and Closing Cost Assistance Program, and the latest financing options for first-time homebuyers.
“We understand the barriers that people of color in our state face when it comes to homeownership,” says Mark. “Our goal is to help people of color in Rhode Island achieve the American dream of owning a home.”
Media and the general public, especially Black and Brown first-time homebuyers, are encouraged to attend. Attendees will also be able to book appointments with realtors and loan officers to help start their journey.
