PAWTUCKET – With their new location in the Hope Artiste Village, We Be Jammin’ brings with it unique flavors and a return of community events.
We Be Jammin’ is owned by Jason Wood, a 33-year-old man with autism and limited verbal skills. Smithfield residents Debbie and Russell Wood helped get the business started for their son, who loves being out in the community and meeting new customers.
Jason, who greets customers with a smile, aged out of school and day programs at age 21. At that time, his mother said, they had to decide as a family what his day was going to look like. They wanted to find a way to keep him active and socially stimulated, so the idea for We Be Jammin’ was born.
“By starting the business, and putting him out in the community at farmers markets and things like that, he’s forced to use his skills,” Debbie said. “He’s exposed to the community, and socialization is a part that children with autism are usually missing – but not my social butterfly.”
The business began as a part-time venture in 2014, and expanded to be full-time in 2019. The grand opening of their second brick and mortar location at unit 8233 in the Hope Artiste Building, 1005 Main St. in Pawtucket, took place in late April. Debbie Wood said this new location allows their business to reach more customers in the northern part of Rhode Island.
She said people are drawn to their family’s story, their mission of giving back to their community, and the quality of their products. The company boasts specialty jams, salsas, BBQ sauces, marinades, glazes, pickles, relish, beets, salad dressings and more.
Before We Be Jammin’ started, Jason and Debbie attended classes with the Rhode Island Developmental Disabilities Council’s Self-Employment project. The course helps individuals with disabilities turn their ideas into businesses.
Dawn Cochrane, Jason’s full-time day support specialist, said she has been working with the Woods for eight years, or since the launch of the company.
“We had six flavors when she started,” Debbie Wood said.
“Now we have 104,” Cochrane added.
According to Wood, part of Jason’s autism diagnosis is that he has tactile defensiveness, and is sensitive to different touches and food textures. What he does enjoy is crunchy foods, like toast, crackers and chips.
“So how do you get fruit in him? We decided, let’s try to put a little bit of jam on his toast — thinking never in a million years he would tolerate it,” Wood said. “... He did it, and he kept doing it.”
Similarly, she said Jason did not like to eat most meats. However, they found he would eat these foods when he could dip them in ketchup and other condiments. By finding this balance with crunchy textured foods and healthy servings of fruit jams and other condiments or toppings, they’ve been able to give Jason a healthy diet that he enjoys.
Debbie Wood has also owned the Warwick-based Wood Boat and Motor Inc. boat dealership since 2002, located at 3630 West Shore Road, Warwick. The property houses the original We Be Jammin’ storefront, which was introduced in 2019 as an outdoor farm stand.
The Woods also run We Be Jammin’ events, a business where they help organize and run up to 60 public events per year. They said they plan to host monthly public indoor events at the Hope Artiste Village building on June 12, July 10, August 14, Sept. 4 and Oct. 8, 2022.
