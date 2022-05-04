CUMBERLAND – A Cumberland student athlete has been named the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket’s 2022 Youth of the Year for her leadership, academic and athletic prowess.
Marina Pereira, a junior at Cumberland High School, was awarded the prestigious title at the annual Youth of the Year Celebration at the Alfred Elson, Jr. Clubhouse at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket last month. Governor Daniel McKee and the mayor of Pawtucket, Donald Grebien were in attendance – along with several of the club’s Board of Directors, staff, club members and the families of both Youth of the Year candidates.
“In my short time here at the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, I was accepted for who I am and they have helped me grow to become a better version of myself, both in and out of the pool,” Pereira said in a press release. “The club continued to help me reach my goals as well as allowed me to be a role model to the younger swimmers and have always been so welcoming from the first day I joined. I was able to gain confidence I never thought I was able to, step out of my comfort zone, and make new friends. I am not only proud to call the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket my second home but also a big family that will support me no matter what.”
Pereira told The Valley Breeze she’s been a member of the Boys and Girls Club for about 15 years now. She joined the Pawtucket club about six months ago, when she was in search of a new pool to swim in after the one at the Northern Rhode Island club was closed. She also swims for the Cumberland High School team.
“It’s just a sport that I love; I just really like the environment,” Pereira said.
Her favorite stroke is butterfly. She said it goes back to her time with the Highridge Hammerhead swim club, before it closed in 2019, where her coach taught her the notoriously difficult swimming style. She attributes her love for the sport to this team, and said she is grateful to be able to continue swimming with her current clubs.
While there is a thrill to competing in Division 1 with the Cumberland High School swimming team, Pereira said she enjoys the extra focus on comradery and community at the Boys and Girls Club.
“Even though I still consider it competitive, one is just more competitive than the other,” she said.
Brian Silva, sports, fitness and recreation coordinator at the club, was Pereira’s mentor for the Youth of the Year program, and recalled the young student athlete walking into the local club “as a nervous and shy swimmer looking for a place where she can be a part of a team.” She broke out of her shell a little more with each practice, he said, adding she is a “true role model and mentor for our younger swimmers.”
“Being able to watch Marina prosper into the person that she is today, taking this process of Youth of the Year, and even the milestone she accomplished with public speaking is a true testament that with the right role models on your side, you can accomplish anything,” Silva said. “It was an honor being her mentor and I cannot wait to see what her future holds.”
Since its inception in 1947, the Youth of the Year program has celebrated the achievements of club teens, and this Youth of the Year recognition is the highest honor a member can achieve. Club members who earn the Youth of the Year title embody the values of leadership and service, academic excellence, and healthy lifestyles, and exemplify the critical impact that Boys & Girls Clubs have on young people.
Youth of the Year Candidates must complete an application which includes school transcripts, recommendations, and essays, written about their club experience, vision for America’s youth, and personal brand. A panel of judges evaluates the applications, keeping in mind the aforementioned values.
Local individuals and family foundations, who have been long-time supporters of the club, awarded Pereira with gifts and scholarships for earning the Youth of the Year title. She will receive $5,000 in scholarships to be used for post-secondary education and the runner-up will receive $1,000 from: the Robert L. Adams Scholarship; the Philip G. Ayoub Scholarship; the McHale Family Foundation Scholarship; the Brenda and Greg Scown Family Scholarship; the Jarosz/Clark Family Scholarship and the Thompson Family Scholarship.
The club’s other 2022 Youth of the Year candidate was Vincent Foley, a junior at the Jacqueline M. Walsh School for the Performing and Visual Arts majoring in Theater. He has been a member of the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket for over 10 years. He started in the childcare program, joined the club’s Sharks Swim Team at age 8 and has been an avid swimmer ever since. This past summer, Foley went from being a member and participant, to working as a lifeguard at Camp Ramsbottom.
Marina will compete against five candidates from the other Boys & Girls Clubs in Rhode Island in the State Youth of the Year Competition in May. Afterwards, the Rhode Island Youth of the Year will compete against a small pool of candidates in the regional competition held later this year; before finally competing to be the National Youth of the Year for Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
For more information on the Boys & Girls Club of Pawtucket, call 401-722-8840, or visit bgcpawt.org or follow on social media @bgcpawt.
