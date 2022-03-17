CUMBERLAND – Supt. Phil Thornton is recommending a school calendar with a truncated February vacation and an earlier end to the 2022-2023 school year.
Thornton offered up the schedule as option B in a list of four options at the March 10 School Committee meeting. The committee has not yet made a decision on the calendar.
“To me, I’d rather be in school in the winter and to get out earlier in June, but that’s just my thinking on that,” Thornton said.
Option B, Thornton said, would have a truncated vacation in February. There would be no school on Presidents Day, Feb. 20, or on a professional development day Feb. 21. The last school day would be June 15, if the school used RIDE’s distance learning option, Thornton said, that last day would be bumped up to June 14.
A full-length February vacation would extend the year later in June.
A constant among all options presented by Thornton, he explained, is that school administrators are looking to start after Labor Day. Additionally, Aug. 31 would serve as an orientation day with Sept. 1 and 2 being professional development days. The “phased in” first days of school would fall on Sept. 6 and 7, with parent teacher conferences on the seventh.
The biggest changes to proposed calendars, Thornton said, revolve around February vacation.
• Option A would have a full February vacation and a third and final professional development day on March 15. Thornton said the Rhode Island Department of Education will allow for one professional development day during the school year to count as a distance learning day. The last day of school for the option A calendar would be June 22.
“Having taught in the classroom, June days get more and more difficult,” Thornton said. “So I’d really gravitate toward earlier June as I look at these, but Option A is June 22.”
• Option C has the same opening scheduling for professional development and a phased in first day of school in September. The third professional development day would be held on election primary day. This model would also have a full February vacation and a last day of school on June 21.
• The final calendar, option D, would also have the third professional development day held on primary day. The big change is there would be no February break, aside from a single day off on Presidents Day. The final day of school would be June 14.
“In this calendar, we contemplated just the holidays in the contracts of the employees,” Thornton said of the fourth option. “We didn’t contemplate all the other holidays.”
Whatever the committee choses, Thornton said they will be moving away from following the state school calendar for the 2022-2023 year. During the March 10 meeting, Thornton said Smithfield schools are setting an example of noting other holidays, such as Rosh Hashanah, to avoid scheduling exams on days when teachers and student families who recognize these holidays. According to School Committee member Mark Fiorillo, the only religious holidays now recognized on the calendar are Christmas and Good Friday. As a new federal holiday, he said they will be adding Juneteenth as a day off on the calendar.
A survey was conducted among the Cumberland Teachers Association and was provided to School Committee Chairwoman Karen Freedman. According to Freedman, half of the CTA provided a response and 59 percent of the responses were in favor of a calendar keeping February vacation.
“That’s a 40/60 split as well, and not the full results,” Freedman said. “My experience does tell me that this calendar issue tends to be a 50/50 split any way you look at it.”
The school board is expected to vote on the calendar on March 24.
