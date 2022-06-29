PAWTUCKET – Long-term resident and former Pawtucket educator Jennifer Carney has announced that she will be running for the School Committee in the Democratic primary on Sept. 13.
“I am delighted to have an opportunity to once again serve my community and the youth of our city,” Carney said in a statement. “Having attended Pawtucket Public Schools as well as worked inside the schools and in the central office, I am confident that I bring the experience necessary to be an asset on the School Committee.”
Carney, whose children attended city schools including a child currently attending Goff Middle High, started her teaching career at Jenks Junior High School before working in the department’s central office, in the Rhode Island Department of Education, and now as the chief data and assessment officer in Providence Public Schools.
She said she has “a long history of personal and professional relationships with teachers and faculty in Pawtucket.”
“I understand what teachers and students need as I have been there,” she said. “If elected, I will work together with the staff and families to ensure a bright future for our children.”
“I want to thank everyone that has been so supportive, and I cannot wait to further connect with teachers, parents, and students to hear from them, she wrote. “I look forward to showing the voters that I am the right person for the job.”
