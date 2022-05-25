CENTRAL FALLS — An amendment to the final reading of ordinance will extend the allowed hours of operation for a pending cannabis compassion center, which could potentially include recreational sales, in Central Falls across all seven days of the week.
The City Council met for the final reading of an ordinance regarding the business hours of regulated cannabis establishments in Central Falls on Monday, May 23. An original reading of the ordinance limited weekday hours of operation, and prohibited the pending retail establishment from being open Sunday, but the final amendment this week extended hours and permitted retail operation seven days a week.
Council members voted to move the item to the start of their agenda Monday evening. After discussion, members cast a final 4 to 3 vote – with Council President Jessica Vega, Member Franklin Solano and Councilor-At-Large Tatiana Baena dissenting – to approve cannabis establishment hours. These new, amended and approved hours will allow cannabis retail facilities to operate Monday through Thursday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Pinnacle Compassion Center, which seeks to open for operation in the former Crest Tiles Distributors building at 1136 Lonsdale Avenue, was one of five applications chosen through a state lottery conducted by the Department of Business Regulation (DBR) last October. City Council members have said the city can’t deny the business unless it fails to meet state requirements or pay a $500,000 annual licensing fee by a late-July deadline set by the DBR.
Dan Issa, a former state senator and direct abutter to the property being renovated at 1136 Lonsdale Avenue for Pinnacle’s Compassion Center, has spoken out about his concerns regarding the impact this will have on his neighborhood. While others who live on Lonsdale have questioned the effects of added traffic and noise, Issa said “nobody else’s finances or house value is going to be impacted like mine” as a direct abutter.
“This isn’t a referendum on marijuana at all, it’s not even a referendum on compassionate care in my opinion at this time,” Issa said to council members. “What this is, this is gonna be at some point a recreational marijuana site which is 180 degrees different from what we’ve been discussing.”
The State House was scheduled to take a vote Tuesday, May 22, and both chambers of the General Assembly were expected to vote in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana. With this state level approval, Issa argued, the ordinance for hours of operation would effectively apply to recreational facilities and not just Pinnacle’s medical cannabis operations and sales. He said this will have a much greater impact on local traffic and parking, and a study regarding the projected impact from recreational customer traffic has yet to be conducted.
If approved, the General Assembly bill would legalize possession of cannabis right away, though retail sales wouldn’t start until December. The compassion centers selected in the October 2021 lottery are expected to have preference over new facilities seeking recreational approval and can open as hybrid stores, selling both medical and recreational products, on Dec. 1, 2022.
“The law passed will not allow us to opt out of recreational marijuana because of the compassion center,” Issa said. “The original bill said we could have a referendum to stop recreational use, but no longer. This means the hours that you set are also for recreational marijuana.”
Other members of the public spoke in favor of the proposed cannabis outlet Monday evening. One woman, Cherie Cruz, advocated for increased access for medicinal users. Ahead of the vote, she encouraged the council to consider permitting Sunday operations for Pinnacle’s Compassion Center.
“CVS on Broad Street is open from 9 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.] on Sundays; would you consider closing CVS on Sundays?” Cruz asked.
Baena said the testimonies heard Monday evening were mostly in support of medicinal marijuana use and, as Issa stated, she said they needed to consider the potential influence recreational use sales would have on the center’s operations. Members entertained a motion to table the vote on the amended hours until their next meeting, but this failed and the 4-3 vote approving the extended hours was upheld.
