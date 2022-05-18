CENTRAL FALLS – The city has adjusted education requirements in hiring for both police and fire personnel to allow residents who have received a high school diploma or GED, and who are without a college education, to apply.
The City Council unanimously a second reading for amendments to two ordinances for hiring procedures on May 16. The ordinance amending fire procedures was co-sponsored by Franklin Solano, City Council president pro tempore, and Councilor-At-Large Glendaliz Colon. The ordinance for police procedures was first introduced by Council President Jessica Vega and Councilor Meaghan Levasseur during a May 11 meeting.
Solano said these ordinances “will open the bench of opportunity for people to be hired by the city of Central Falls.” Colon said the Fire Department was in need of more personnel, and agreed this change would “open the doors for many of our residents.”
While previous standards of hiring required applicants to have a degree in secondary or higher education, the amended hiring procedures would consider those with a high school diploma or GED. Vega said she first introduced an ordinance amendment for police hiring procedures with Levasseur last year.
“When I was first approached for this idea, I was a bit skeptical,” Vega said.
However, after speaking to the Central Falls Police Chief Anthony Roberson, she learned that not only do other cities and towns in the state require simply a GED or high school diploma, but so do the Providence Police Department and State Police. Vega and Levasseur said they felt more comfortable after learning that a process such as this already exists.
“I think we also have a difficult time getting young people to join the Police Department, so I think this will open a lot of opportunities and I think the city needs this,” Levasseur said.
The Central Falls Police Department currently has a roster of 35 officers. The Fire Department has a roster of 42.
The Fire Department held a ceremony on May 9 to recognize promoted firefighters including — Deputy Chief Samuel Dyman Jr., Captain Mark Landry and Lieutenant Sean Gaughan. The department also inducted three new probationary firefighters — Steven Colabella, Joshua Brown and Taylor Smith. Smith was acknowledged as the first female firefighter to join the local department in several years.
“Since I became mayor I’ve been focused on equity, diversity and inclusion, and today I’m proud to say that I swore in the first female firefighter under my administration and I hope she’s the first of many to follow,” Mayor Maria Rivera said. “I had young ladies from Sheila C. ‘Skip’ Nowell Leadership Academy with us today, and it’s important to me for them to know that they too can be mayors or firefighters.”
Fire Chief Scott Mello said the 40-member roster is an average size for the department, but is fairly small when compared to others with rosters of more than 100 firefighters. The chief said he would “love to have more staff, if it were economical,” but unfortunately increasing the roster also increases the department’s budget demands.
“But we’re always trying to recruit local young men and women, so hopefully this gives more local people the ability to apply,” Mello said.
The council also removed a requirement that applicants to the fire department be citizens of the U.S. The change permits non-citizens to apply if they have proof of legal residency. This change was not made for the police hiring procedures, as City Solicitor Matthew Jerzyk said there is still a citizenship requirement at the state level to attend the police academy.
