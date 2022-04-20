CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls mayor’s office, aided by a large donation from a North Smithfield High School senior, gave out free prom dresses for area students ahead of the spring prom season last week
Mayor Maria Rivera and members of her office were at City Hall last Friday, April 15, to supervise the dress drive. Part of the second floor at City Hall had been transformed into a display room where students could browse more than 230 new and used dresses. Changing rooms were set up with mirrors for students to try on options, and a photo backdrop with stars was set up for students to see how they looked in different color and style dresses.
For some families, the cost of attending prom can be difficult to cover, especially after the economic impact of the last two years under the COVID-19 pandemic. Rivera said dresses can be expensive, and to aid this cost she started the city’s own prom dress drive — open to any area senior.
“These past two years have been a huge challenge,” Rivera said. “With Central Falls being the hardest hit community, families are struggling trying to figure out how to still make ends meet…”
For her senior project, North Smithfield High School student Megan Masi held the “Cinderella Dress Drive” March 15-22. In total, she collected more than 200 gently used semi-formal and formal dresses, saying it “couldn’t have turned out better.” On March 25, students were able to look through the racks at North Smithfield High School and pick out a dress that they may not have otherwise been able to wear.
“People feel like they have to keep up in order to fit in, but prom is a fun night and everyone should feel pretty and have fun regardless of other factors,” Masi told The Valley Breeze in February.
Rivera said she thought it was “amazing to have someone her (Masi’s) age who is still in high school thinking about something that could create such an impact on other girls.” She thanked Masi and all those who had donated dresses to City Hall and for supporting the local drive.
After hearing of the drive being conducted through Central Falls City Hall, Masi reached out to offer the large collection she had accrued ahead of her dress drive in March. By 3 p.m. last Friday, Masi and Rivera said about 20 students had gone home with a dress for the Central Falls High School Class of 2022 prom on May 20.
While a date has yet to be announced, Rivera said they are planning to host a second day for students to browse the dress collection in the weeks leading up to prom.
