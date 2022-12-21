Students performed at St. Joseph Church on Dec. 15 for a district-wide concert. Roughly 90 students from all grades, except pre-school, participated in the “Stars of Peace” winter concert from Central Falls High School, Calcutt Middle School, Ella Risk Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Elementary, and Raíces Dual Language Academy.
CENTRAL FALLS – Band and chorus students from all Central Falls schools shared the stage last week for their first district-wide concert.
Students performed at St. Joseph Church last Thursday, Dec. 15. According to Central Falls High School Music Director Bryant Montalvo, this was the first district-wide music concert “that we know of” in recent history for Central Falls schools. Roughly 90 students from all grades, except pre-school, participated in the “Stars of Peace” winter concert from Central Falls High School, Calcutt Middle School, Ella Risk Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Elementary, and Raíces Dual Language Academy.
For the concert, each school performed individual numbers before coming together to perform two songs as the whole district. Montalvo said each school prepared on their own, before getting together for a run through on the day of the concert.
While band has been taught at the middle and elementary schools, Montalvo said this is only the third year that music education has been at the high school level. He explained that the district did not have music for high schoolers until he was hired in the fall of 2020. This meant students who participated in band in elementary or middle school were unable to continue their music studies when they reached secondary education.
The music program at the high school was revived in the fall of 2020, with Montalvo’s hiring, after each school in the state received arts initiative grants from the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE) to revitalize arts after remote learning impacted these programs during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Central Falls School District used this funding to support music enrichment opportunities, including holding after school lessons for high school students who were interested but could not fit a music class into their schedule during the school day.
“This concert is the culmination of all those music enrichment programs coming together,” Montalvo said.
