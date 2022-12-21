Central Falls concert

CENTRAL FALLS – Band and chorus students from all Central Falls schools shared the stage last week for their first district-wide concert.

Students performed at St. Joseph Church last Thursday, Dec. 15. According to Central Falls High School Music Director Bryant Montalvo, this was the first district-wide music concert “that we know of” in recent history for Central Falls schools. Roughly 90 students from all grades, except pre-school, participated in the “Stars of Peace” winter concert from Central Falls High School, Calcutt Middle School, Ella Risk Elementary School, Veterans Memorial Elementary, and Raíces Dual Language Academy.

