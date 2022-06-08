CENTRAL FALLS – Starting later this month, Central Falls Parks and Recreation will begin providing free summer meals to school-enrolled children under 18 years old at designated sites across the city.
Working with Mayor Maria Rivera, the Parks and Recreation Department will host a kick-off event for the 8th annual Summer Food Service Program on June 22. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, 416 Hunt Street, Central Falls, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The kickoff will include a rock climbing wall, balloon twisting, games and activities, and a traveling chef who will visit the sites throughout the summer to cook in front of the kids. Meals will be available to all enrolled children, free of charge.
Deputy Director of Parks and Recreation and Community Services Mavy Pineda said the program provides free breakfast and lunch to Central Falls youth at designated meal sites Monday through Friday throughout the summer. The program runs from June 22 to Aug. 30.
“This is important for us because there might be some kids who, while they are in school, rely on these resources, so we want to make sure there are these locations for them to get food while they are not in school for the summer,” Pineda said.
The Jenks Park meal site will provide breakfast from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and lunches from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The parks department has also partnered with the Adams Public Library, 205 Central St., to operate as a meal site. Lunch will be offered at the library, Monday through Friday, from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
Lunch will also be provided Monday through Friday from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Park, 416 Hunt St.. With the summer heating up, Pineda said the park splash pad will be turned on soon to give families and children a fun way to cool down while enjoying their lunch break.
In addition to the meal site, the Parks and Recreation Department will be hosting activities at Jenks Park on weekdays for children.
“It’s almost like a summer camp, I would say,” Pineda said.
Another meal site, which is open two days per week on Tuesdays and Thursdays, is the Higginson/Francis L Corrigan Sports Complex on Higginson Avenue. Breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., with lunch from noon to 1 p.m.
The sports complex will also host a summer program run by the Arts, Sports, and Technology Resource Organization (ASTRO) of Pawtucket. Children who wish to participate in the ASTRO summer program must register with the Pawtucket-based organization at www.go-astro.org/resource/summer-camp/.
In addition to the designated sites, a mobile food unit will provide food from 4 to 6 p.m. with stops at the city’s local parks from Monday to Friday. The program aims to promote the values and benefits of healthy living by offering nutritious meal options along with numerous physical activities for kids in the community.
Last year, Pineda said, the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the program and it was only held from mid-July to the end of August 2021 with fewer meal sites. During July, she said the city served $4,205 worth of meals and $6,871 in August.
To learn more about eligibility standards and participation, visit a meal site or contact Pineda at mpineda@centralfallsri.us or 401-727-7400, ext. 2485.
