CENTRAL FALLS – Preliminary work is underway on High Street installing new green stormwater infrastructure at Pierce Park, replacing the High Street ball field with a refurbished baseball field, and adding a new basketball court.
According to Central Falls Planning and Economic Director Thomas Deller, the project is a “win-win” for the city and the Narragansett Bay Commission, and is supported by a $380,000 grant from the Department of Environmental Management. The city has a combined sewer system, Deller said, and the commission has the responsibility of addressing stormwater separation. The bay commission will conduct the project without cost to Central Falls.
The city will still own the property and new athletic areas upon completion. As part of the project, the Narragansett Bay Commission will refurbish the baseball field at the site, and they will also install a brand-new basketball court.
The commission will install a geo-textile fabric and a foot of clean fill on the baseball field. They will replace existing facilities and install new fencing. The basketball court will be built with porous pavement to allow rainwater to pass through it and absorb into the groundwater table.
“We’ve teamed up with Central Falls to help remediate the fields,” Narragansett Bay Commission CSO Program Manager Kathryn Kelly said. “A couple of years ago it was discovered there was contamination at the site, at the baseball field, and it’s been a number of years since I think the city has been able to use the field…”
A combined sewer system is essentially one pipe underground that collects both sanitary wastewater from homes and businesses, as well as stormwater run-off from catch basins, Narragansett Bay Commission CSO Program Manager Kathryn Kelly and Engineer Manager David Bowen explained. This system directs all the water to one pipe and conveys it to the Bucklin Point wastewater treatment facility for full treatment before it’s discharged into the Seekonk River, which then leads into the Narragansett Bay.
“In very intense rainstorms, the volume of stormwater that’s directed to this single pipe overwhelms the pipe, exceeds the capacity, and it overflows at various points along the Blackstone River,” Kelly said of Central Falls’ sewer system.
This is called a combined sewer overflow event and is prohibited by federal law. NBC has a consent agreement with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to construct facilities, in a phased approach, that will significantly reduce occurrences of these overflow events along urban rivers. Phase one and two, which mainly address combined sewer overflows in the city of Providence, were completed in 2008 and 2015. The total work for Phase three, which is beginning now, will extend over the next 20 years or so, Kelly estimates.
The work in Central Falls, as well as work planned in Pawtucket, is included in the first stages of Phase Three and will connect to “the centerpiece of a Phase Three” – a 30-ft diameter, 2.2 mile-long deep rock tunnel designed to capture and store storm-related sewage overflows. The project at Pierce Park is the third of three GSI projects planned by the bay commission in Central Falls. The first was completed at the Louis C. Yip Soccer Field, and the second was at the Macomber Stadium. Narragansett Bay Commission will be installing infiltration chambers under the planned basketball court at Pierce Park. This will extend under the High Street ballfield, too.
“And when we’re done, we’ll have a project that has really helped NBC achieve our objective of conducting green stormwater infrastructure – while also remediating an athletic field that’s available for use by the residents of Central Falls,” Kelly said.
The overflow captured by this improved infrastructure will be transported to the NBC’s Bucklin Point Wastewater Treatment Facility for full treatment. According to the commission, the project will protect the water quality in Narragansett Bay, contributing to reducing annual combined sewer overflow volumes by 98 percent and achieving an 80-percent reduction in shellfish bed enclosures.
Preliminary work at Pierce Park began last week. If the project sticks to the projected timeline, Deller said it will be completed by the end of September 2022. While the new basketball court will be ready to play on almost immediately, the Saul Tarlow Little League Baseball Field will not be open for use until Spring 2023 so the new grass can grow back.
This project is part of NBC’s Combined Sewer Overflow (CSO) Abatement Program, which is supported by a roughly $268 million loan from the US Environmental Protection Agency’s WIFIA (Water Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act) Program. This loan will help to finance Phase III of the Commission’s federally-mandated CSO project, estimated at $760 million. The tunnel under Pawtucket will be the largest single piece of Phase Three and represents roughly two-thirds of the total cost.
