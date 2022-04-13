CENTRAL FALLS — After recording a sizable increase in the city’s population during the 2020 Census, Central Falls has selected a redistricting plan that keeps over 86 percent of residents in their current ward.
Every ten years, the city is required to reapportion legislative districts and its two congressional districts based on the populations tracked in the census. According to the 2020 census, Central Falls recorded a 16.6 percent increase in its population. The City Council met last Wednesday, April 6, to hold a public hearing regarding proposals for Central Falls’ redistricting plans.
Due to COVID, the 2020 census was delayed. After the census was conducted, the Rhode Island General Assembly on March 16, 2022 signed off on new maps for the house, senate and congressional districts across the state.
“Why that’s important for cities and towns is we can’t draw our map until the state map is done, because it’s kind of the foundation on which then we can overlay the city map,” Central Falls City Solicitor Matthew Jerzyk said April 6.
Unfortunately, this gave cities and towns just 29 days to select new redistricting plans before the April 15 deadline, and changes would take effect for November, 2022. Council member Robert A. Ferri voiced displeasure with the limited time forcing the city to be “rushing through” the process. Jerzyk said the maps before the City Council were “not the end all, be all,” but are “meant as a starting place” for consideration.
The council members did not approve of four original proposals. Ultimately, the City Council recruited the services of Election Date Services to create Map E, which was approved during an April 11 City Council meeting.
“To have a map where 87 percent of people stay in their ward, I’d say, is a good effort,” Jerzyk told the Valley Breeze Monday.
According to Jerzyk, Map E would move the area of the Donald Wyatt Detention Facility to Ward 2; otherwise, this ward remains the same. Forand Manor, one of three senior residential high rises in the city, will move from Ward 3 to Ward 1. Ward 3 will gain the area near the Conant Thread Mills that burned down in 2020. Ward 4 will gain three streets, Cross Street, Tiffany Street and Park Street, off Lonsdale Avenue. Lastly, Ward 5 would lose the Conant Thread Mill area but gain Belmont Street, Richardson Street and Arrow Street — all north of Hunt Street.
All of the proposed redistricting maps can be found on the Central Falls city website — CentralFallsRI.gov.
Council President Jessica Vega, who prefaced that she lives in Ward Five currently, said she did not feel the original proposal of option C was viable because it would have “drastically” changed Ward Five. If all five districts in the city contained equal population, a near impossibility, the optimum number of residents in each would be 4,396. In accordance with the law, she said city ward populations must remain within a 5 percent deviation of this optimum population.
Vega and fellow council members also said they wanted to make sure voting districts “remained equitable,” and that they aim to maintain minimal confusion when voters’ precincts change based on this new mapping. An important point of consideration is the number of senators and representatives in the city.
“Historically,” Jerzyk said, the city has had two representatives, “but now we have three.”
This includes representatives Joshua J. Giraldo (D — District 56), James N. McLaughlin (D-District 57) — and now Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Dist. 60, Pawtucket).
Jerzyk explained that one precinct, with voting at Ella Risk Elementary School, typically had low performance with roughly less than 100 active voters. Jerzyk said it would be inefficient to pay to staff this polling location for 13 hours on election day, motivating the reduction to seven precincts.
Consultants advised the city that the only way to accomplish this, while maintaining minimal other changes to city wards, is to not count the 640 detainees of the Donald Wyatt Detention Facility as city residents. If these individuals do not play a role in the size of city wards, the city “can go down to seven precincts and the ward changes do not ripple through the city as much” as in original proposals A to C.
This plan received written support from the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island Executive Director Steven Brown on Friday, April 8. Brown explained that this change could be made as “state law appropriately deems them [detainees] as residents of the community from which they came and not where they are currently incarcerated.”
Additionally, Brown and Jerzyk said that “by counting hundreds of incarcerated individuals as residents of the city for redistricting purposes,” the ward encompassing the Wyatt facility would have inappropriately and inordinately greater electoral power than other districts. This council member would in fact have fewer true residents to represent — which would be “neither fair nor equitable.”
