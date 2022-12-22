PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Acting on the recommendations of their superintendents, the Central Falls and Pawtucket school districts are the latest to withdraw from the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative.
The Central Falls School Committee voted during their latest meeting to act on Supt. Stephanie Toledo’s recommendation to withdraw. Districts had until the end of the calendar year to make their decision, and withdrawal will be effective June 30, 2023. Toledo explained to school board members that the collaborative provides services for students with disabilities, and programs that are not typically present in most school districts.
“This collaborative brings together about a dozen districts in the northern part of the state, and is an opportunity to offer really specialized programs by having students from all our districts come together,” Toledo said. “That being said, the collaborative has had declining enrollment and is sort of facing a decision of whether it will continue, or how it will continue.”
According to Toledo, who is a board member of the collaborative as a participating district superintendent, Central Falls only has a few students who utilize its services. After the withdrawal is effective, she said, students will still be able to participate, but at an increased cost.
“You can still have students go if you’re not a member district – the tuition is slightly higher – but again we don’t currently have any students there,” Toledo said. “If we did ever have a need, for example, like a student who is deaf and is looking to learn in an auditory/oral program, one of the specialized programs they offer, we still could have students go there.”
Of the 12 participating districts, have withdrawn or are withdrawing in similar fashion, citing limited numbers of students from their districts participating in the collaborative. Toledo said there are just two member districts that send a majority of students who are involved in the collaborative, and there is discussion of whether those two will either continue or wrap the specialized programs directly into their districts.
Members asked if the district would lose access to these specialized programs if they are absorbed by those schools. According to Toledo and other superintendents, districts would still be able to send students to participate in these programs.
Pawtucket School Committee members voted 5-0 to act on the recommendation to also withdraw during a brief special meeting on Monday. Assistant Supt. Lisa Benedetti-Ramzi, who is filling in for Supt. Cheryl McWilliams while she is out on medical leave, told school board members that there will be no disruption of services for districts involved in the collaborative but are now choosing to withdraw. She noted that services for students will not be disrupted during the current school year.
“Without a disruption of service, without them stopping service for our students, and the ability to still maintain the opportunity to send our students there, we think it’s in the best interest of the Pawtucket School Department to withdraw,” she said.
Committee member Joanne Bonollo, after asking to confirm that students would still be able to opt into specialized programs, requested funding to support increased tuition for the collaborative work into next year’s budget. She said she wanted to avoid students “ping-ponging” between schools and services.
Benedetti-Ramzi said each student would be handled on an individual basis. Should students with specialized needs not choose to participate in the collaborative after the district’s withdrawal is effective, she said the director of special education in the district is “fully prepared to handle the individual needs of each student.”
“If coming back to the district isn’t the appropriate move for that individual student, another placement will be sought,” she said.
