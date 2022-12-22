PAWTUCKET/CENTRAL FALLS – Acting on the recommendations of their superintendents, the Central Falls and Pawtucket school districts are the latest to withdraw from the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative.

The Central Falls School Committee voted during their latest meeting to act on Supt. Stephanie Toledo’s recommendation to withdraw. Districts had until the end of the calendar year to make their decision, and withdrawal will be effective June 30, 2023. Toledo explained to school board members that the collaborative provides services for students with disabilities, and programs that are not typically present in most school districts.

