CENTRAL FALLS – The Central Falls Police Department is one of the first departments in the state to have all of its members trained in recognizing the signs of elder abuse.
All 35 local officers have now completed 40 segments of online training. The initiative was conducted in partnership with the Saint Elizabeth Community.
Central Falls Police Chief Anthony Roberson said the training has enhanced investigative skills, helped officers and investigators to work more effectively with older victims, and provided the tools and resources “that can help keep victims safe, and suspects held accountable.”
“Since completing the program, our officers are able to see the signs of elder abuse,” Roberson said. “Awareness is truly the key.”
The training, which was funded by a national grant at no cost to the city or police, will be renewed annually. With the city’s sizable elderly population, Roberson said it is a continued proactive effort on the part of the department to identify potential problems within its elder community.
Jeanne Gattegno, program director with Saint Elizabeth Community, joined the announcement and thanked the department for being proactive in protecting the elderly. She said elder abuse is a “silent problem” in the U.S. and around the world.
“If, in fact, we have one reported case of elder abuse, there are most likely 10 more cases out there that haven’t been reported,” Gattegno said.
Last year, in the state of Rhode Island, there were 1,400 reported cases of elder abuse. Gattegno said “that would really translate” into as many as 14,000 cases going unreported in 2021.
Mayor Maria Rivera said the training is a benefit to the city because it will maintain and improve trust between elderly and police. Having this trust can encourage victims who may otherwise be afraid to speak up. Gattegno said elder victims of abuse may be afraid to say anything out of fear that their abusers will retaliate, or that they may be taken away from their homes.
“They’re also afraid because they’re isolated, and just don’t have someone to speak to,” Gattegno said. “We have the responsibility to look for elder abuse, to see the signs and then to take action. The goal of this training, she said, is to keep elders safe, but also to improve the ability to prosecute perpetrators.
The Saint Elizabeth Community also runs the Saint Elizabeth Haven for Elder Justice — which offers a safe place for a frail elderly victim of abuse to stay for a short period of time. This program is administered by Saint Elizabeth Haven staff in partnership with community agencies. The community agency and Saint Elizabeth Haven staff work on safety planning while the victim resides within one of their residences.
Police Captain John C. Carroll said part of the training taught officers how to assess information given by potential elderly abuse victims who are showing signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia and may not be able to fully recount their situation to officers. While a victim’s memory may be less reliable, officers learn to pick up on “trigger words” and actions that can indicate signs of abuse.
It’s not just physical abuse either, Carroll and Roberson noted. Officers also learned to look for signs of financial abuse.
“This is just another example of the police department’s devotion to providing exemplary service to the members of the community,” Central Falls Police Captain Craig Viens said of the completed training. “It is a proud moment for the Central Falls Police Department.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.