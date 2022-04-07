CENTRAL FALLS – The City Council has authorized Mayor Maria Rivera to purchase four lots from the Rhode Island Department of Transportation for the total price of $1, with plans to develop these lots for parking and green spaces in the city.
The authorization, which passed 5-0, was the single item on the agenda for a council meeting that lasted three minutes last Wednesday, March 30. According to the authorization, Rivera will now be able to proceed with the purchase of the lots at 559 Dexter St., 679 Dexter St., and 701 Dexter St. There are also tentative plans to purchase a fourth lot at 430 Rand St., though this is still being finalized.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for the city,” said Council President Jessica Vega during the meeting.
According to Vega, RIDOT agreed to sell the four lots to the city for $1. The lot on the corner of Rand and Pine Streets is intended to be sold to the city for development into green space, “which we don’t have on that side of the town,” Vega said.
The lots on Dexter Street will continue to be used for parking. Council member Franklin Solano said the purchase agreement with RIDOT will be a great benefit to the Central Falls community, especially during a snow ban when there is limited parking available here.
City Solicitor Matt Jerzyk said the lots on Dexter Street are intended for parking use by customers of businesses on Dexter Street. As part of the purchase agreement with RIDOT, he said, the city must maintain their use as public parking and can’t install parking meters or develop the lots.
Jerzyk said that despite the fact that these lots are meant for short-term parking for businesses and restaurants, nearby tenants and residents have used the lots for long-term parking. He said city officials hope that taking over ownership of the spaces and installing new signage encouraging two-hour parking will encourage more flow of traffic in the area and allow more customers to visit the local businesses each day.
“We want to see Dexter Street become a vibrant corridor, and this is one more part of that vision,” Jerzyk said.
The city will consider use of American Rescue Plan Act funds and future budgeting to pay for such signage, as well as for improved landscaping and lighting of the parking lots. Jerzyk noted that over the last three years the city has repaved and installed new sidewalks on Dexter Street. Additionally, restaurants and storefronts were previously able to apply for storefront restoration and some local businesses had new exterior facades or lighting installed.
