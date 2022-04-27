CENTRAL FALLS — The city of Central Falls is working with the Red Cross to equip residents with the tools and resources for future fire safety following devastating house fires in the compact city.
The Red Cross has worked very closely with Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera and the city to support families immediately following their house fires, and to prevent future fires through education and action. A family-friendly event on Saturday, April 23, at Veterans Memorial Park offered ice cream and popcorn, and showed off emergency vehicles to kids. More importantly, families signed up for free home smoke detectors installation.
City spokesperson Sarah Dell said Central Falls has experienced multiple serious house fires over the last year, “including several where families have tragically lost everything and been displaced.” When a multi-unit home catches fire, as many as three to five families may be displaced. Dell said it is common to see more than one family in one apartment, especially in such a densely populated city like Central Falls, and this makes the impact all the more devastating.
“Our city has been devastated by house fires over the last year, with some families tragically losing everything. We want to do all we can to ensure our residents are protected and prepared,” Mayor Rivera said in a press release.
The local fire department has faced two severe fires in the last two months alone, on March 7 and April 9, 2022. In March, an electrical fire destroyed a home and displaced six residents - two adults and four children. A couple of fire fighters were transported for heat exhaustion.
On Saturday, April 9, a large fire was reported around 11 a.m. at a triple-decker home on Kendall St. in Central Falls displacing thirteen people, according to fire officials. According to reports from WPRI, Channel 12 news, Central Falls Fire Chief Scott Mello said residents were in the home at the time and while everyone made it out alive, several residents suffered minor injuries. No firefighters were injured.
The fire was under control in roughly half an hour, but not before serious damage was done to the home. The Red Cross assisted the residents in the aftermath of both fires.
“I want to thank the Red Cross for being such an important partner to our city during these tragedies, and for stepping up to help proactively ensure our residents have added layers of fire safety and support in their homes,” Rivera said.
This community event taught people of all ages how to keep themselves and their families safe during emergencies. Participating partners, including local fire departments and community organizations, offered lifesaving training and other engaging activities.
“We’re so excited to be teaming up with Mayor Rivera and the City of Central Falls to teach our community how to be prepared in case of a home fire,” Susan Roberts, Executive Director, American Red Cross Rhode Island Chapter, said in the press release. “Our goal is to save lives. That’s why we want to make sure everyone has working smoke alarms, which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half.”
As part of the nationwide Sound the Alarm effort, the city of Central Falls and the Red Cross in Rhode Island is holding a Sound the Alarm home fire safety and smoke alarm installation event on Saturday, May 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Red Cross volunteers and local partners will be canvassing neighborhoods, installing free smoke alarms, and helping families create escape plans.
All residents in the area are encouraged to make an appointment for a free home fire safety visit. To learn more and sign up for the free smoke alarm installation, visit www.SoundTheAlarm.org/RhodeIsland or call 1-877-287-3327, option 1.
This Sound the Alarm event is part of a national Red Cross initiative in May to install 50,000 free smoke alarms with partners in more than 50 at-risk communities across the country. Sound the Alarm events are a critical part of the national Red Cross Home Fire Campaign, which has helped save at least 1,243 lives since launching in October 2014. As part of the campaign, the Red Cross and local partners have installed more than 7,670 free smoke alarms and made more than 2,750 households safer in Rhode Island.
This work is made possible thanks to financial donations from regional partners: AAA Northeast Headquarters, Amica Insurance, Del Prete Family Foundation, FM Global, Janci Foundation, National Grid, Navigant Credit Union, Rhode Island Foundation, The Edward J. and Virginia M. Routhier Foundation and The John Clarke Trust.
