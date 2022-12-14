Dorilla “Dee” Vachon, center, celebrated reaching 100-years-old at Wilfrid Manor in Central Falls last week with family members, including her daughter Pauline Leclerc, son Paul Vachon, daughter-in-law Denise Vachon, and grandson Peter-John Leclerc. Her great-granddaughter face-timed in from Arizona.
CENTRAL FALLS – Surrounded by friends and family, life-long Central Falls resident Dorilla “Dee” Vachon celebrated reaching 100 years old with cake and coffee at Wilfrid Manor last week.
Vachon celebrated her official birthday Dec. 5 with family outside of the housing center, but was treated to the second celebration and visits from local officials on Dec. 7. She donned a tiara and birthday sash, and was greeted by visitors. Interacting with those in attendance, she showed she’s still limber for her age and stood to show off a t-shirt that read “Stepping into my 100th Birthday with God’s grace and mercy.”
Those who attended included members of the Central Falls Police and Fire Departments. Mayor Maria Rivera also stopped by to give her a congratulatory citation for reaching a century.
Vachon was joined by family members last week, including her daughter Pauline Leclerc, son Paul Vachon, daughter-in-law Denise Vachon, and grandson Peter-John Leclerc. Her great-granddaughter even face-timed in from Arizona.
Fellow residents of Wilfrid Manor described Vachon as an “elegant, beautiful” woman. One resident, Charlie, said she and Vachon have known each other for many years and were both members of the former Notre Dame Church, which closed in 2006.
Enjoying a slice of birthday cake with a cup of coffee, Vachon told TheBreeze she felt “wonderful” and has always been blessed with good health. She said she was grateful to be surrounded by loved ones for the celebration.
Vachon has lived in Central Falls her whole life since her family moved to a home on Sacred Heart Avenue from Cumberland when she was 2 years old. Her own children have since moved out of the city, but she said she’s remained as a resident of Wilfrid Manor for nearly two decades.
