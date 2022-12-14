CENTRAL FALLS – Surrounded by friends and family, life-long Central Falls resident Dorilla “Dee” Vachon celebrated reaching 100 years old with cake and coffee at Wilfrid Manor last week.

Vachon celebrated her official birthday Dec. 5 with family outside of the housing center, but was treated to the second celebration and visits from local officials on Dec. 7. She donned a tiara and birthday sash, and was greeted by visitors. Interacting with those in attendance, she showed she’s still limber for her age and stood to show off a t-shirt that read “Stepping into my 100th Birthday with God’s grace and mercy.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.