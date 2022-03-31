CENTRAL FALLS — City officials have announced Salsa Night will return to Central Falls this summer after tracking a steep decline in COVID-19 cases within the city.
Mayor Maria Rivera told the Boston Globe last week the city will hold Salsa Night on Aug. 26, 2022, and a second night of dancing may be scheduled in July. The annual event draws hundreds of residents and guests from outside of the city to dance on the Roosevelt Avenue bridge over the Blackstone River. In a change from tradition, this summer’s Salsa Night will be held on the Broad Street bridge.
This past summer’s planned night of dancing was canceled due to a second wave of COVID-19 outbreaks among the city’s majority-Latino population since the start of the pandemic. This year, Mayor Rivera and local health officials are cautiously optimistic after tracking a steady decline in cases. The first week of the new year recorded more than 1,320 positive cases, or roughly 6 percent of the city’s population. New data collected during the second week of March recorded just 10 positive tests.
Central Falls Chief Health Strategist Dr. Michael Fine suspected the decline in both mild cases and cases requiring hospitalization is a result of both people getting vaccinated or acquiring natural immunity from infection. He and Mayor Rivera encouraged residents to continue taking precautions during the months ahead to prevent another local spike and ensure Salsa Night can return.
