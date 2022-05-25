CENTRAL FALLS — As of Tuesday, May 24, students and teachers in Central Falls are once again required to wear masks in the classroom, effective Tuesday, May 24.
The Central Falls School District is reinstating a mask mandate after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that four counties in Rhode Island — Bristol, Kent, Providence and Washington — were at the “high” community level for COVID-19 last week.
While the decision for Central Falls schools to mask up was made independently of Mayor Maria Rivera’s office, the city will also be reinstating a mask mandate for the next two weeks – effective as of Tuesday, May 24.
