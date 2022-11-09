CENTRAL FALLS – As of this week, the new Feed the Future food pantry is improving access to fresh, shelf-stable foods for students and families in the Central Falls School District.

On Monday, Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls school district officials, along with members of the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE), Rhode Island food rescue organization We Share Hope, and Gil’s Appliances gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the pantry at the McKenna Center, 115 Illinois Street, Central Falls.

