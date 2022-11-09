Central Falls Mayor Maria Rivera speaks at the ribbon cutting for the new Feed the Future food pantry at the McKenna Center, 115 Illinois St., which is now open to students and families in the Central Falls School District.
City, school officials, and others cut the ribbon for the new Feed the Future Food pantry at the McKenna Center, 115 Illinois St., in Central Falls. The pantry is now open for access by students and families in the Central Falls School District.
Central Falls School Chief Equity Officer Patricia Martinez, right, shows representatives of Gil’s Appliances, who donated a refrigerator and chest freezer to the Feed the Future Food Pantry at the McKenna Center, a fully stocked supply of produce, dairy and other cold storage foods.
CENTRAL FALLS – As of this week, the new Feed the Future food pantry is improving access to fresh, shelf-stable foods for students and families in the Central Falls School District.
On Monday, Mayor Maria Rivera, Central Falls school district officials, along with members of the Rhode Island Department of Education (RIDE), Rhode Island food rescue organization We Share Hope, and Gil’s Appliances gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opening the pantry at the McKenna Center, 115 Illinois Street, Central Falls.
According to RIDE, more than 86 percent of students in Central Falls are categorized as “economically disadvantaged.” The goal of the food pantry is to ease the stress associated with food insecurity so students can show up for school well-nourished and ready to learn.
“The research is clear: communities of color and economically marginalized communities suffer disproportionately when it comes to food insecurity,” RIDE Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green said in the release.
The food pantry at The McKenna Family Center in Central Falls, Infante-Green said, will help reduce hunger, support learning, foster positive student development and behavior, and promote greater equity in schools. The pantry will be hosted by the McKenna Center for Teaching, Learning, and Research, which serves as an educational hub for students and families in Central Falls. It will be staffed by McKenna Center employees who will facilitate distribution of food.
“We are thrilled to add the food pantry to The McKenna Center,” said Supt. Stephanie Downey Toledo.
After the pandemic, McKenna was redesigned as a “trilingual hub” that was “warm and welcoming” to families. Toledo said this is where all new families come to enroll their children in Central Falls schools, where families participate in workshops, “and now we can offer food as well.”
The food pantry is available to any family of the 3,000-student Central Falls School District. Many families rely on breakfast and lunch meals provided by the district, and the pantry will alleviate food insecurity for families all year – even when school is out for vacation.
The McKenna Center is finalizing the pantry’s operating hours and will post the schedule on the school district’s website. Any community member who wishes to donate to the food pantry is encouraged to contact the McKenna Center for details.
This will make the third Feed the Future School Food Pantry in Rhode Island. Earlier this year, We Share Hope partnered with Providence Public Schools to open similar food pantries at Central High School and Mount Pleasant High School.
Rivera, speaking at Monday’s ceremony, said the pantry will provide food access equity so student’s don’t have to go to sleep hungry. Toledo and others emphasized the impact that lack of proper nutrition, and the anxiety of food insecurity, can have on student education.
We Share Hope Executive Director Johanna Corcoran, in a statement, echoed the excitement to “join forces with the incredible team at the McKenna Center to create a welcoming space where students struggling with food insecurity have access to food and support.” Founded in 2008, We Share Hope retrieves surplus food from partners in the food industry and distributes that food to non-profit groups throughout Rhode Island.
The Central Falls food pantry project was made possible by monetary donations to secure shelving and food, as well as a refrigerator and chest freezer donated by Gil’s Appliances for cold storage of produce, dairy, and frozen items.
