CENTRAL FALLS — More than 1,000 total violations have been tracked since speed cameras went live as part of the city’s Safer Streets initiative at the end of January.
According to Sarah Dell, a spokesperson with the mayor’s office, the violations since cameras went live on January 28, 2022, and since a warning period ended, is 1,086 in total. The most violations – 495 – were tracked on Lonsdale Avenue, where the camera is located near Blackstone Valley Preparatory school. The second most violations – 244 – were tracked on Hunt Street by a camera near Raíces Dual Language Academy.
The total violations by location of camera include:
- 495 — Lonsdale Avenue (near Blackstone Valley Prep)
- 125 — Hunt Street (near Ella Risk Elementary)
- 244 — Hunt Street (near Raíces Dual Language Academy)
- 189 — Broad Street (near the Learning Community)
- 13 — Illinois Street (near Central Falls High School)
- 3 — Pine Street (near Capt. Hunt School)
- 17 — Washington Street (near Calcutt Middle School)
The rollout of cameras within Central Falls follows the installation of similar traffic cameras in Pawtucket and Providence. A “warning period” began after the first cameras were installed in Central Falls in late December 2021, and all cameras officially went live on January 28, 2022. When cameras record a vehicle traveling above the posted limit, a citation is mailed to the registered owner of the vehicle in accordance with state guidance.
While Central Falls Police Department Major Christopher Reed has noticed some slower traffic in the areas of the cameras while driving on shift, he said it’s hard to assess the full impact of the cameras thus far.
“I think it is going to be effective, but it’s still too early to tell,” Reed said. “We hope that it will curb driving habits in these areas.”
He also said he hoped that the cameras will encourage drivers to slow down everywhere in the city, and not just push drivers with lead-feet to take other streets that avoid the cameras. According to Reed, the speed cameras operate every day of the 180-day school calendar year. The cameras are triggered by drivers traveling 11 mph, or faster, beyond the 20 mph school zone speed limit.
This speed camera program comes at no upfront cost to taxpayers. In exchange for providing the cameras, the company, Conduent Transportation, receives a percentage of each citation fee and the rest of the fee goes to the city’s general fund.
A $50 fee is mailed to the address of the car’s registered owner. Because the tickets are mailed simply based on the car’s registered address, and not directly to the driver of the vehicle, Reed said the citations do not count against a vehicle owner’s insurance record as a moving violation. For example, he said this can help avoid insurance increases of a vehicle owner in cases where their child or someone else may be driving their car.
Reed said they were unable to find data for the number of out-of-town drivers versus Central Falls residents who were receiving tickets from the cameras.
Red light camera locations, based on the city’s intersections with higher crash and red-light running history, are going through an approval process. Reed said the city is conducting a traffic study and permitting process to determine the best locations for the red-light cameras in the city. Broad Street, which was just reconstructed, could be a potential location with up to date traffic-light infrastructure.
“We need to see what locations are feasible,” Reed said. “Some roads haven’t been brought up to today’s standards.”
Pawtucket started a similar red-light camera program last year. A violation captured by Pawtucket’s red-light program comes with an $85 fine. That compares to $50 for speeding in Central Falls school zones. As a reminder, cameras trigger a violation and a $50 ticket when a driver hits 11 mph over the 20 mph speed limit, or 31 mph.
Dangerous speeding is the number one complaint in Central Falls. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, reduced speeds better protect pedestrians. Driving 10 mph has a 10 percent chance of causing a pedestrian severe injury or death, compared to a 40 percent chance at 30 mph and 80 percent chance at 40 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.