CENTRAL FALLS – Two days after witnessing the events of the statewide election, students at Central Falls High School got to cast their own votes for change on the school lunch menu.
Students on Nov. 10 were surprised with the choice to sample two new food items and then cast their vote for the one they’d like to become a semi-regular meal on the menu. Central Falls High School Food Service Director Ryan Hurley explained that Chartwells’ “Student Choice” process is designed to give students a say in what they’re eating each day.
The process also introduces students under the age of 18 who may have never voted in a real election before to the concept of having their voice heard through an electoral process. As students cast their votes via text message, the total was tallied in live-time on the TV screen in the cafeteria. The final results saw 101 votes cast in total and “American road trip,” a maple turkey rice bowl, winning with 66 percent of the vote. The second option, a Korean soba noodle chicken bowl, received 34 percent.
Chartwells District Manager Solange Morrissette visited the school during the voting practice, and said the national student choice program teaches students the importance of using their voice and vote matters, even if it’s just for food this time. As students tested the two meal choices, many vocalized their preference for the rice bowl, but the votes on the screen did not reflect this by the second lunch period as many had yet to cast a vote.
Some sophomore and junior students said they had never participated in a voting practice such as this before, but enjoyed the feeling of having their voices heard. By the end of all four lunches, students had encouraged enough of their peers to vote for the preferred dish and secured the “American Road Trips” place on the menu for the next few months.
The high school cafeteria was remodeled during the summer, with several different food stations along the cafeteria line for students to enjoy. Hurley has worked at the school for five years, and said many families in the city rely on the availability of fresh, quality food at school. He said he and his staff pride themselves on the fact that they feed nearly 100 percent of their student enrollment, about 800 kids in the high school alone, each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.