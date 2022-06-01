CENTRAL FALLS — The Rhode Island Foundation is sending a Central Falls teen off to college with a scholarship honoring Roger Williams, the state’s founding father. Tania Guerrero won the four-year, renewable scholarship through the Foundation’s Carter Roger Williams Initiative, which was launched by philanthropists Letitia and the late John Carter.
“All of these students discovered inspiration in Roger Williams and in turn has an inspiring story of their own to share. It is only due to the commitment of the Carter family that we can offer students and their parents this opportunity to think big about their future,” Neil D. Steinberg, president and CEO of the Foundation, said in a press release.
Guerrero was one of five students selected statewide based on their academic achievement, financial need, appreciation for Roger Williams’ values and record of community service. They are eligible to receive up to $320,000 over four years. Nearly 70 students across Rhode Island competed for the scholarship assistance.
A current student of the Blackstone Academy Charter School, Guerrero said she plans to continue her education at Roger Williams University studying architecture.
“I love architecture because of the combination of technology, science, math, design and photography. The interdisciplinary nature of this field is what holds my interest, as I am someone with a passion for both STEM and the arts,” said Guerrero. “As a future architect, my vision is to create beautiful living environments that are safe and affordable for residents. I also want to also inspire younger girls like me to consider studying architecture.”
Guerrero volunteers in the adult education program at Progreso Latino, participates on the Youth Advisory Council of Rhode Island and is the head coordinator and editor of Blackstone Academy’s 2022 yearbook.
“I love photography and learning about it. Capturing beautiful moments with my family and friends motivates me. Because I enjoy photography so much, I never accept payment for any of the photos because I am still perfecting my craft. Photography makes me feel alive,” she said.
In her application, Guerrero explained how she relates to Roger Williams’ values.
“Roger Williams was a determined person. Determination is what has kept me going on wanting to pursue all my dreams and goals just like Roger Williams. I want to bring back change to my community in order to improve it for future generations,” she wrote.
In addition to Guerrero, this year’s recipients are Haneen Alsuwaidani and Ousainou Bah of Providence, Lucas Matthews of Barrington and Ava Reise of Newport.
According to their website, the Rhode Island Foundation is the largest and most comprehensive funder of nonprofit organizations in Rhode Island. Working with generous and visionary donors, the Foundation raised $98 million and awarded $76 million in grants in 2021. Through leadership, fundraising and grant-making activities, often in partnership with individuals and organizations, the Foundation is helping Rhode Island reach its true potential. For more information, visit rifoundation.org.
