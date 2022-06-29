CENTRAL FALLS – A new substation for the Central Falls Police Department in the Forand Manor will allow officers the opportunity to leave the road and complete reports, meet residents outside of the main police headquarters when they have a need to speak with police, and improve interaction and accessibility to the community, say officials.
Unveiled with a formal ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 22, the space for the Police Department was donated by the Central Falls Housing Authority. Mayor Maria Rivera told The Breeze she was grateful for the CFHA’s commitment to making this substation possible.
“Our new police substation is a tremendous example of our expanded community policing and outreach efforts at work, along with our Police Department’s effort to continue to build important relationships in our community,” said Rivera. “In addition to an added safety component for our many residents who live at Forand Manor, most of whom are seniors or disabled, this makes our officers even more accessible to our community.”
Bridgett Duquette, the executive director of the CFHA, said Forand Manor, located at 30 Washington St., features approximately 202 units and is home to 270 individuals, mostly elderly or disabled. In total, the housing authority services roughly 1,900 residents across Central Falls.
Duquette said CFHA leaders felt bringing a substation into the housing facility would provide an added sense of safety for residents of Forand Manor, and that it would create a more accessible space for community members to meet and get to know their local officers.
The project was funded with CFHA money, Duquette said. Located next to a community room for the building residents, the substation space was previously a spare room before it was repainted and furnished. The building also had a new camera system installed in the last 18 months, which Duquette noted was paid for with a portion of a $385,000 federal housing and urban development grant.
By having a visible presence and more community interaction at the substation, Reed and Duquette said they hope city residents are able to become more familiar, and in turn more comfortable, interacting with law enforcement. Officers will have access to the substation around the clock, but it will not be staffed with scheduled hours. While officers can complete reports on the mobile digital terminals in their patrol cars, Police Maj. Christopher Reed said the substation will provide a secondary space for members on duty to conduct desk work as needed.
